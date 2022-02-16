Cheyenne Floyd says daughter Ryder is 'getting better' after hospitalization

"Thank you to everyone who reached out about Ryder. She is home from the hospital now and resting," Floyd wrote.
"this picture makes me so happy. Ryder has been great today and getting better.. all she's worried about is that she missed the Valentine's Day party at school," she captioned the post.
"Teen Mom" star Cheyenne Floyd gave an update on her daughter, Ryder, after the 4-year-old was hospitalized. Photo by cheynotshy/Instagram Stories
Floyd also posted a photo of Ryder posing with Valentine's Day cupcakes from her classmates.
"Ryders class sent her Valentines Day cupcakes," she wrote. "seriously the sweetest thank you guys so much for making my baby feel special."
"When she was first born she had to eat every two hours," Floyd said on the show. "She has to take medicine in the morning and in the night. Since it's genetic, it's something that she'll always have."