Feb. 16, 2022 / 10:30 AM

'Married at First Sight's Amani Aliyya, Woody Randall expecting first child

By Annie Martin

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight couple Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall are expecting their first child.

The Season 11 stars announced Aliyya's pregnancy Tuesday on their second wedding anniversary.

Aliyya shared the news on Instagram alongside a pair of maternity photos. The pictures show Aliyya and Randall posing together outside in New Orleans.

"Today makes 24 months I've been married to the love of my life, Woodrow Randall. The biggest gift of all is being 24 weeks pregnant with the new love of our life. Baby Randall coming June 2022!" Aliyya captioned the post.

Randall confirmed the news in a post on his own account. He included a quote attributed to author Elizabeth Stone.

"Happy Anniversary. 'Making a decision to have a child -- it's momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.' -- Elizabeth Stone. Baby Randall will be here June 2022," he wrote.

Fellow MAFS alums Deonna McNeill, Ashley Petta and Elizabeth Bice were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Aww!! Congrats!!! This is gorgeous!! So happy for y'all!!" McNeill wrote.

"Omg yay! Congrats!" Petta added.

"Omg congratulations!!!!!! That's so exciting!!!!!!!!!" Bice said.

Aliyya and Randall met in Season 11 of Married at First Sight, a Lifetime reality series featuring couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The couple married in February 2019.

