1/5

Simone Biles announced her engagement to Jonathan Owens, a professional football player for the Houston Texans. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to be married. The 24-year-old gymnastics star announced her engagement to her boyfriend, professional football player Jonathan Owens, on Tuesday. Advertisement

Biles shared the news on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos from Owens' proposal, which took place at an outdoor pavilion in Houston, Texas. The pictures included a look at Biles' oval-shaped engagement ring.

"THE EASIEST YES," she captioned the post. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3."

Owens confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

Advertisement

"Woke up this morning with a fiancée," he wrote. "Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special."

Biles' fellow gymnasts Nastia Liukin and Sunisa Lee were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"SOOOOOO FREAKING HAPPY," Liukin wrote.

"OH MY GOSSSSHHHH STOP IT RN," Lee said. "IM SCREAMING IM SO HAPPY."

Biles and Owens made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020. Biles is a 7-time Olympic medalist in gymnastics, while Owens plays football for the Houston Texans.