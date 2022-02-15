Sarah Jessica Parker: Samantha's absence handled with 'dignity and respect'

1/5

Sarah Jessica Parker addressed Samantha's absence in the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." following Kim Cattrall's exit from the franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker thinks Samantha's absence in And Just Like That... was handled with "grace and dignity and respect." The 56-year-old actress addressed the character's absence in the Sex and the City reboot during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis played Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis on Sex and the City, and reprised the roles for And Just Like That... Their co-star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, did not return for the reboot following issues with the cast.

In And Just Like That..., Samantha is now living in London but sent flowers after Carrie's husband, Big (Chris Noth), died of a heart attack. Carrie later reaches out to Samantha while she is in Paris and the pair meet up off-screen.

On WWHL, Parker praised the handling of Samantha by showrunner and head writer Michael Patrick King and the "extraordinary" writing team.

"It was an idea because Samantha is not gone -- the actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren't absent from your life when you don't want them to be," Parker said. "I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for that character."

"I thought that it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way, because it's too painful," she added.

Parker also addressed why Carrie did not call 911 sooner during Big's heart attack, saying she believed the scene was "suspended animation."

And Just Like That... concluded this month on HBO Max.