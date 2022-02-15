Trending
Feb. 15, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated Feb. 15, 2019 at 11:03 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 15: Amber Riley, Megan Thee Stallion

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Feb. 15: Amber Riley, Megan Thee Stallion
Amber Riley arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Nobody's Fool" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 28, 2018, in New York City. She turns 36 on February 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Italian astronomer/physicist Galileo Galilei in 1564

-- French King Louis XV in 1710

-- Jeweler Charles Tiffany in 1812

-- Feminist pioneer Susan B. Anthony in 1820

-- British philosopher/mathematician Alfred North Whitehead in 1861

-- Actor John Barrymore in 1882

-- Illustrator Lillian Disney in 1899

-- Songwriter Harold Arlen in 1905

-- Actor Cesar Romero in 1907

-- Miep Gies, born Heroine Santruschitz, who helped hide Anne Frank and her family, in 1909

-- Actor Harvey Korman in 1927

-- Actor Claire Bloom in 1931 (age 91)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Astronaut Roger Chaffee in 1935

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Hadl in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Marisa Berenson in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Jane Seymour in 1951 (age 71)

-- Singer Melissa Manchester in 1951 (age 71)

-- Simpsons cartoonist Matt Groening in 1954 (age 68)

-- Model/TV personality Janice Dickinson in 1955 (age 67)

-- Musician Ali Campbell in 1959 (age 63)

-- Comedian Chris Farley in 1964

-- Astronaut Leland Devon Melvin in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Renee O'Connor in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Alex Borstein in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Filmmaker Miranda July in 1974 (age 48)

-- Musician Brandon Boyd in 1976 (age 46)

-- Musician Conor Oberst in 1980 (42)

-- Filmmaker Matt Duffer in 1984 (age 38)

-- Filmmaker Ross Duffer in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor/singer Amber Riley in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, in 1995 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

