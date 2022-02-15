Famous birthdays for Feb. 15: Amber Riley, Megan Thee Stallion

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
-- Italian astronomer/physicist Galileo Galilei in 1564
-- French King Louis XV in 1710
-- Jeweler Charles Tiffany in 1812
-- Feminist pioneer Susan B. Anthony in 1820
-- British philosopher/mathematician Alfred North Whitehead in 1861
-- Actor John Barrymore in 1882
-- Illustrator Lillian Disney in 1899
-- Songwriter Harold Arlen in 1905
-- Actor Cesar Romero in 1907
-- Miep Gies, born Heroine Santruschitz, who helped hide Anne Frank and her family, in 1909
-- Actor Harvey Korman in 1927
-- Actor Claire Bloom in 1931 (age 91)
-- Astronaut Roger Chaffee in 1935
-- Football Hall of Fame member John Hadl in 1940 (age 82)
-- Actor Marisa Berenson in 1947 (age 75)
-- Actor Jane Seymour in 1951 (age 71)
-- Singer Melissa Manchester in 1951 (age 71)
-- Simpsons cartoonist Matt Groening in 1954 (age 68)
-- Model/TV personality Janice Dickinson in 1955 (age 67)
-- Musician Ali Campbell in 1959 (age 63)
-- Comedian Chris Farley in 1964
-- Astronaut Leland Devon Melvin in 1964 (age 58)
-- Actor Renee O'Connor in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Alex Borstein in 1971 (age 51)
-- Filmmaker Miranda July in 1974 (age 48)
-- Musician Brandon Boyd in 1976 (age 46)
-- Musician Conor Oberst in 1980 (42)
-- Filmmaker Matt Duffer in 1984 (age 38)
-- Filmmaker Ross Duffer in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor/singer Amber Riley in 1986 (age 36)
-- Singer Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, in 1995 (age 27)