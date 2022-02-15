Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes announce exit from AEW

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Professional wrestling couple Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes announced on Tuesday that they are exiting AEW, or All Elite Wrestling.

AEW president, CEO, general manager and head of creative Tony Khan also confirmed that the couple are leaving AEW in a statement released on Twitter.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are founding members of AEW who worked behind-the-scenes at the company in addition to competing inside the ring. Cody Rhodes served as an executive vice president with Brandi Rhodes serving as chief brand officer.

"Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Cody's ability combined with his boldness and his passion for our industry and his love for community outreach helped AEW deliver on our mission to give fans what they needed for far too long -- something new, innovative and lasting," Khan said.

"Brandi helped shape the AEW story, and I appreciate how hard she fought for us both in the ring and out of the ring, competing in the women's division while advancing our efforts at inclusion and civic causes, including great partnerships with Kulture City and the American Heart Association. I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW. Thank you, Cody and Brandi!" Khan continued.

Thank you Cody and Brandi Rhodes pic.twitter.com/tkDvVpnrrE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022

Cody Rhodes, in a lengthy statement, thanked fans and AEW figures such as Khan, his wife, Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone, QT Marshall, MJF, Jade Cargill, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Ricky Starks, Wardlow and many more.

"I have loved my time at AEW. Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people. The 'revolution' was indeed televised, and I've been incredibly lucky to be part of that," Cody Rhodes said.

"I have so many milestones and beautiful memories of this renaissance...through sweat, blood, tears, literal fire, and all that...I left it all on the mat," he continued before stating that Amanda Huber will now lead AEW's community outreach team.

Brandi Rhodes thanked her husband's brother Dustin Rhodes, Khan, fans, AEW's production team, make up team, seamstresses, Marshall, Jerry Lynn, Leva Bates and more.

"Thank you to Tony Khan for giving me this opportunity and platform. I move forward with my daughter and this quote in mind. 'We must take time to define our own path. Too quickly we can find the world defining it for us,'" Brandi Rhodes said.

Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mvs1lJS0UO— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 15, 2022

Cody and Brandi Rhodes star together in TNT reality series Rhodes to the Top, which followed their life and jobs at AEW. Cody Rhodes also serves as a judge on TBS talent show Go-Big Show.

Cody Rhodes' last match in AEW took place in January when he lost the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in a ladder match.

Cody Rhodes is the son of the late, great Dusty Rhodes. He previously competed in WWE from 2006 to 2016.

Dustin Rhodes said on Twitter that he will not be leaving AEW alongside his brother.

"No I am not leaving. I like it here in @AEW," Dustin Rhodes said before stating that he supports his brother and sister-in-law.