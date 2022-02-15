Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 15, 2022 / 9:34 AM

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach is pregnant: 'Our family is growing'

By Annie Martin

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach is expanding her family.

The Internet personality is expecting another child with her husband, Jeff Leach, following the death of their son Crew in 2019.

Advertisement

Leach shared news of her pregnancy Monday on Instagram alongside a photo and a Valentine's Day-themed message. The picture shows Leach resting a hand on her baby bump as Jeff Leach holds up a sonogram.

"Roses are red, and love is sweet.... SURPRISE our family is growing by one heart, and two feet! Happy Valentine's Day!!!" Leach captioned the post.

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis was among those to congratulate Leach in the comments.

Advertisement

"CONGRATS!!! How exciting," Otis wrote.

Leach and Jeff Leach have four sons: Carter, Cooper, Cash and Cole. The couple's son Crew died at three months old in December 2019 after he was found unresponsive while napping on Christmas Day.

In September, Leach marked what would have been Crew's second birthday by visiting his grave and posting a tribute on Instagram.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Crew, I know it's nothing compared to Heaven, but I did my best to give you the best earthly birthday I know how. I miss you so much it hurts," she wrote.

Leach previously honored Crew in December 2020 on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Read More

Sarah Jessica Parker: Samantha's absence handled with 'dignity and respect' Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
TV // 16 minutes ago
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Peaky Blinders," a period drama starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Tom Hardy, will return for a sixth and final season in February.
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' trailer explores Violet's 'mysterious past'
Movies // 47 minutes ago
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' trailer explores Violet's 'mysterious past'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey: A New Era," a new film starring Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern, will open in theaters in May.
'Sort Of' tops Canadian Screen Awards nominations
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Sort Of' tops Canadian Screen Awards nominations
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Canadian Academy announced the nominees for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards with CBC and HBO Max series "Sort Of" leading the way with 13 nominations.
Sarah Jessica Parker: Samantha's absence handled with 'dignity and respect'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Sarah Jessica Parker: Samantha's absence handled with 'dignity and respect'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker addressed Samantha's absence in the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." following Kim Cattrall's exit from the franchise.
Maxwell performs 'Off' on 'Late Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Maxwell performs 'Off' on 'Late Show'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Maxwell gave a moody performance of his latest single titled "Off" while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Seth Rogen recalls crying on a date on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Seth Rogen recalls crying on a date on 'Kimmel'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen described one of the worst dates he was on that resulted in him crying while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wiped out Austin Theory and Seth Rollins battled Randy Orton in the main event of "Raw."
Famous birthdays for Feb. 15: Amber Riley, Megan Thee Stallion
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 15: Amber Riley, Megan Thee Stallion
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Actor Amber Riley turns 36 and singer Megan Thee Stallion turns 27, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 15.
Movie review: 'Uncharted' sets high score for video game movies
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Uncharted' sets high score for video game movies
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The "Uncharted" movie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is a good old adventure movie like the ones that inspired the video games in the first place.
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Gilded Age'
TV // 17 hours ago
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Gilded Age'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday it has renewed its costume drama, "The Gilded Age," for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
'Young, Famous & African' teaser promises shade, scandal in Netflix reality series
'Young, Famous & African' teaser promises shade, scandal in Netflix reality series
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement