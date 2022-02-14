Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 7:01 AM

Google celebrates Valentine's Day with new Doodle

By Wade Sheridan
Google celebrates Valentine's Day with new Doodle
Google is commemorating Valentine's Day 2022 with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Valentine's Day 2022 with a new interactive Doodle that features two hamsters in love.

Google's homepage on Monday features the two hamsters standing next to each other inside of a heart-shaped house.

Advertisement

Users who click on the play button located on the company's logo will be treated to an animated sequence featuring the hamsters becoming separated from each other.

Users will then have to pull a series of levers in order to help the hamsters navigate through Google's logo in order for them to be reunited.

"Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species)," Google said.

Google recently honored baseball great Toni Stone with a new Doodle and marked the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Read More

Google Doodle honors baseball great Toni Stone Google Doodle marks start of 2022 Winter Olympics Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Freddie Highmore, Rob Thomas

Latest Headlines

Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige rock Super Bowl halftime show
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige rock Super Bowl halftime show
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Some of hip-hops' most iconic and celebrated artists rocked Super Bowl LVI during the halftime show on Sunday with club anthems of the 1990s and early 2000s.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Freddie Highmore, Rob Thomas
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Freddie Highmore, Rob Thomas
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Actor Freddie Highmore turns 30 and singer Rob Thomas turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 14.
'Death on the Nile' tops North American box office with $12.8M
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Death on the Nile' tops North American box office with $12.8M
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Gal Gadot-Kenneth Branagh murder mystery, "Death on the Nile," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $12.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has released its first trailer for "Nope," writer-director Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller, which is set on a California horse-training ranch.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Robbie Williams, Sophia Lillis
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Robbie Williams, Sophia Lillis
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Robbie Williams turns 48 and actor Sophia Lillis turns 20, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 13.
Amazon working on 'Blade Runner' sequel series
TV // 1 day ago
Amazon working on 'Blade Runner' sequel series
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios is working on a live-action sequel series to "Blade Runner" and "Blade Runner 2049."
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart again
Music // 1 day ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart again
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the movie musical "Encanto" is once again the No. 1 album in the United States.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Christina Ricci, Bill Russell
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Christina Ricci, Bill Russell
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Christina Ricci turns 42 and basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell turns 88, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 12.
2022 awards show schedule: How to watch
Entertainment News // 2 weeks ago
2022 awards show schedule: How to watch
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Oscars, Grammy Awards, NAACP Image Awards and other awards shows will return in 2022 to honor the best in film, television, music and more.
Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop Treasure released a preview of their video for "Jikjin," the title track from their EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige rock Super Bowl halftime show
Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige rock Super Bowl halftime show
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Robbie Williams, Sophia Lillis
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Robbie Williams, Sophia Lillis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement