Feb. 14, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Freddie Highmore, Rob Thomas

By UPI Staff
Freddie Highmore attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 7, 2018. The actor turns 30 on February 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Statesman/abolitionist Frederick Douglass in 1818

-- Suffrage leader Anna Howard Shaw in 1847

-- Comedy legend Jack Benny in 1894

-- Actor Thelma Ritter in 1902

-- Football Coach Woody Hayes in 1913

-- Labor leader Jimmy Hoffa 1913

-- Broadcaster Hugh Downs in 1921

-- Actor/singer Florence Henderson in 1934

-- Entrepreneur/former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 1942 (age 80)

-- Writer Carl Bernstein in 1944 (age 78)

-- Dancer/actor Gregory Hines in 1946

-- Magician Raymond Joseph Teller in 1948 (age 74)

-- Radio host Terry Gross in 1951 (age 71)

-- Opera star Renee Fleming in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Meg Tilly in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Simon Pegg in 1970 (age 52)

-- Musician Rob Thomas in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Danai Gurira in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Brett Dier in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Freddie Highmore in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Alberto Rosende in 1993 (age 29)

