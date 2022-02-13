Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 13, 2022 / 9:42 PM / Updated at 10:02 PM

Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige rock Super Bowl halftime show

By Darryl Coote
1/12
Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige rock Super Bowl halftime show
Mary J. Blige performs in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Some of hip-hops' most iconic and celebrated artists rocked Super Bowl LVI during the halftime show on Sunday with club anthems of the 1990s and early 2000s.

With the Cincinnati Bengals heading into the half with the lead over the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., the field at SoFi Stadium became the house party of musicians Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Snoop Dogg.

Advertisement

Upon the roof of a series of five interconnected white boxes that evoked residential spaces that made up the set, Dr. Dre with Snoop Dogg kicked off the performance their 2001 song "The Next Episode" that melded into "California Loving."

Then below their feet, 50 Cent hung upside from the ceiling from which he rapped "In Da Club" before descending into the room filled with dancers.

Back on the roof, the soulful Blige belted out hits "Family Affair" and "No More Drama" before California's Lamar received a rousing roar from the crowd as he rapped the explosive "m.A.A.d city" that transitioned into "Alright" while suited men performed tight choreography around him on the field in front of the set.

Advertisement

The fast-mouthed Eminem followed it up with a rendition of "Lose Yourself" from the film 8 Mile that ended with him taking a knee as Dr. Dre tinkled the ivories as he transitioned to his iconic song "Still D.R.E." that he performed as the show's closure with Snoop Dogg.

Ahead of the game, Dr. Dre told reporters during a press conference that the NFL has long overlooked hip-hop for their halftime shows and that their performance on Sunday would not only be "fantastic" and prevent the show's executives from overlooking the genre in the future but that it would open the door to up-and-coming artists.

"We're going to show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we're going to be to the fans," he said.

Reception to the show was almost instantaneous with musicians John Legend and Fabolous dispersing praise for the performances along with athletes James Harden and LeBron James.

"THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW I'VE EVER SEEN!!" LeBron James emphatically tweeted.

Read More

Super Bowl LVI: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. injures knee, doesn't return Super Bowl ads selling for $7 million this year -- and they're sold out Nearly $100M in fake sports memorabilia seized entering Super Bowl LVI

Latest Headlines

'Death on the Nile' tops North American box office with $12.8M
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Death on the Nile' tops North American box office with $12.8M
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Gal Gadot-Kenneth Branagh murder mystery, "Death on the Nile," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $12.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Movies // 11 hours ago
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has released its first trailer for "Nope," writer-director Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller, which is set on a California horse-training ranch.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Robbie Williams, Sophia Lillis
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Robbie Williams, Sophia Lillis
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Robbie Williams turns 48 and actor Sophia Lillis turns 20, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 13.
Amazon working on 'Blade Runner' sequel series
TV // 1 day ago
Amazon working on 'Blade Runner' sequel series
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios is working on a live-action sequel series to "Blade Runner" and "Blade Runner 2049."
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart again
Music // 1 day ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart again
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the movie musical "Encanto" is once again the No. 1 album in the United States.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Christina Ricci, Bill Russell
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Christina Ricci, Bill Russell
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Christina Ricci turns 42 and basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell turns 88, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 12.
2022 awards show schedule: How to watch
Entertainment News // 2 weeks ago
2022 awards show schedule: How to watch
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Oscars, Grammy Awards, NAACP Image Awards and other awards shows will return in 2022 to honor the best in film, television, music and more.
Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop Treasure released a preview of their video for "Jikjin," the title track from their EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Music // 2 days ago
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Tegan and Sara released "Still Jealous," a reworked version of their 2004 album "So Jealous."
'Young MasterChef' series coming to BBC Three
TV // 2 days ago
'Young MasterChef' series coming to BBC Three
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- New cookings reality competition "Young MasterChef" is in the works at BBC Three.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Robbie Williams, Sophia Lillis
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Robbie Williams, Sophia Lillis
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement