Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Robbie Williams, Sophia Lillis

Robbie Williams performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018. The singer turns 48 February 13.

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Alexander VII in 1599

-- Bess Truman, wife of former U.S. President Harry Truman, in 1885

-- Artist Grant Wood in 1891

-- Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson in 1892

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg in 1918

-- Singer "Tennessee" Ernie Ford in 1919

-- Pilot Chuck Yeager, the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound, in 1923

-- Actor Kim Novak in 1933 (age 89)

-- Actor George Segal in 1934

-- Musician Peter Tork in 1942

-- Actor Carol Lynley in 1942

-- Talk show host Jerry Springer in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Stockard Channing in 1944 (age 78)

-- Hall of Fame basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski in 1947 (age 75)

-- Singer Peter Gabriel in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor David Naughton in 1951 (age 71)

-- Fitness activist Denise Austin in 1957 (age 65)

-- Rock musician Henry Rollins in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Neal McDonough in 1966 (age 56)

-- Pop singer Robbie Williams in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Mena Suvari in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Sophia Lillis in 2002 (age 20)