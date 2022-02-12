Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 12, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Christina Ricci, Bill Russell

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Christina Ricci, Bill Russell
Christina Ricci attends the premiere of "Yellowjackets" at the Hollywood Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles on November 10. The actor turns 42 on February 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Puritan Cotton Mather in 1663

-- French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee in 1728

-- Former first lady Louisa Adams in 1775

-- Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, in 1809

-- Biologist Charles Darwin in 1809

-- Labor leader John L. Lewis in 1880

-- German painter Max Beckmann in 1884

-- Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1881

-- U.S. Gen. Omar Bradley in 1893

-- Actor Lorne Greene in 1915

-- Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli in 1923

-- Baseball player/sports commentator Joe Garagiola in 1926

-- Charles Van Doren, subject of U.S. TV quiz scandals, in 1926

-- Former U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, D-Pa., in 1930

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell in 1934 (age 88)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Joe Don Baker in 1936 (age 86)

-- Author Judy Blume in 1938 (age 84)

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Maud Adams in 1945 (age 77)

Advertisement

-- Actor Joanna Kerns in 1953 (age 69)

-- Former talk show host Arsenio Hall in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor John Michael Higgins in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Lochlyn Munro in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Josh Brolin in 1968 (age 54)

-- Singer Chynna Phillips in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Jesse Spencer in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Christina Ricci in 1980 (age 42)

-- Rapper Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, in 1980 (age 42)

-- Singer Elle Varner in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Katherine Barrell in 1990 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

2022 awards show schedule: How to watch
Entertainment News // 2 weeks ago
2022 awards show schedule: How to watch
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Oscars, Grammy Awards, NAACP Image Awards and other awards shows will return in 2022 to honor the best in film, television, music and more.
Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser
Music // 14 hours ago
Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop Treasure released a preview of their video for "Jikjin," the title track from their EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Music // 15 hours ago
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Tegan and Sara released "Still Jealous," a reworked version of their 2004 album "So Jealous."
'Young MasterChef' series coming to BBC Three
TV // 14 hours ago
'Young MasterChef' series coming to BBC Three
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- New cookings reality competition "Young MasterChef" is in the works at BBC Three.
Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman to host Independent Spirit Awards in March
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman to host Independent Spirit Awards in March
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- "Will & Grace" actress Megan Mullally and "Parks and Recreation" actor Nick Offerman will host the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards.
'CSI: Vegas': Marg Helgenberger to reprise Catherine Willows in Season 2
TV // 15 hours ago
'CSI: Vegas': Marg Helgenberger to reprise Catherine Willows in Season 2
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Marg Helgenberger will reprise her "CSI" character Catherine Willows in "CSI: Vegas" Season 2.
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Tracy Morgan brings 'great energy' to 'Twins' sequel
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Tracy Morgan brings 'great energy' to 'Twins' sequel
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed working with Tracy Morgan and Danny DeVito on the "Twins" sequel "Triplets" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike share kiss amid dating rumors
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike share kiss amid dating rumors
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Hunter Schafer and her "Euphoria" co-star Dominic Fike appeared to confirm their relationship on Instagram.
'The Practice' alum Marla Sokoloff gives birth to third child
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'The Practice' alum Marla Sokoloff gives birth to third child
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Marla Sokoloff, who played Lucy Hatcher on "The Practice," welcomed her third child, daughter Harper Bea.
Julia Roberts voices love for niece Emma Roberts on her 31st birthday
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Julia Roberts voices love for niece Emma Roberts on her 31st birthday
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts posted a tribute to her niece and fellow actress, Emma Roberts, on her 31st birthday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Bob Saget's death caused by accidental head trauma, family says
Bob Saget's death caused by accidental head trauma, family says
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement