What to stream this weekend: Super Bowl LVI, 'Bel-Air'

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performers, left to right, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre, stand together after the Pepsi press conference for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl LVI Sunday. Also, this weekend, Peacock will stream a remake of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air called Bel-Air. Here's a rundown on some of the films and TV shows that will be released this weekend. Advertisement

Films

'Tall Girl 2' -- Netflix

Ava Michelle, a 6-foot-2-inch dancer will reprise her role as Jodi, the tallest girl in her school, in Tall Girl 2, premiering Friday. In the first film, Jodi was torn between who to choose as her boyfriend -- her best friend Dunkleman (Griffin Clug) and Swedish exchange student Stig (Luke Eisner), and ultimately chose Dunkelman. In the sequel, Jodi and Dunkleman will face conflict in making their relationship work.

'Bigbug' -- Netflix

The new dark comedy sci-fi film about a quiet residential neighborhood in 2050 with four domestic robots taking owners hostage in their home will premiere on Friday. Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Very Long Engagement, Amelie) directs the futuristic film, which also features flying cars and bickering amongst the human population as they attempt to take back control from an uprising of the Yonyk, the latest generation of androids, raging outside.

TV

'Inventing Anna' -- Netflix

The new Shonda Rhimes series, inspired by the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressley, will premiere on Friday. Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal) executive produces the series, where Julia Garner (Ozark,) will play Anna Sorokin, a Russian national woman who pretended to be the fake German heiress Anna Delvey, and swindled thousands of dollars out of Manhattan's elite society.

'Love is Blind' Season 2 -- Netflix

The series based on the premise that singles can fall in love when they look beyond physical attraction and get to know each other unseen -- at least at first -- will premiere its second season on Friday. The singles talk to each other in separate "pods" where they cannot see each other, and meet face-to-face for the first time after deciding whether or not to get engaged.

'Dollface' Season 2 -- Hulu

Kat Dennings will return as Jules Wiley, who has reconnected with lost friends after breaking up with a longtime boyfriend, in Season 2 premiering on Friday. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky will reprise their roles, and new recurring stars for Season 2 will include Jayson Blair, Lilly Singh, Corinne Foxx and Luke Cook.

Olympics -- NBC

On Friday, the women's 7.5km sprint will air at 4 a.m., and mixed team snowboard cross final will air at 9:55 p.m. On Saturday, men's speed skating will air at 3:53 a.m., men's LH individual ski jumping will air at 5 a.m. and final round of the ski jumping will air at 7 a.m. On Sunday, men's alpine skiing will air at 12:45 a.m., women's 500m speed skating will air at 8:56 a.m., and women's freestyle skiing will air at 8:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI - NBC, Telemundo, Peacock

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in the game kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EST. Country music singer Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem before the start of the game, and Jhene Aiko, will perform "America the Beautiful," pregame. The halftime show will feature '90s hip hop and R&B legends, including Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

Bel-Air -- Peacock

Newcomer Jabari Banks will have his life flipped-turned upside down in the remake of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, called Bel-Air premiering on Sunday. Banks stars as Will Smith's character whose mom sent him to stay with his wealthy aunt, uncle and cousins in a mansion in Bel Air after being bullied at the local playground in his West Philadelphia neighborhood.