Feb. 11, 2022 / 9:08 AM

Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died

By Karen Butler
The autopsy report for Bob Saget has been released. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida has confirmed a statement by Bob Saget's family revealing the comedian died of a catastrophic head injury last month.

"It is in my opinion that the death of Robert Saget, a 65-year-old white male found unresponsive in a hotel room, is the result of blunt head trauma," Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua D. Stephany wrote in his autopsy report, which was released to the public Thursday, a day after Saget's survivors announced the cause of death.

"It is the most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head. The manner of death is accident," Stephany added.

The document also said Saget had fractures around his eyes and posterior scalp abrasions, tested positive for COVID-19 and had an enlarged heart, which was 95 percent blocked on one side.

No alcohol or illegal drugs were found in his system, but there were traces of the antidepressant Trazodone and Clonazepam/Klonopin, which is taken for seizures, panic disorders and anxiety.

"This report shows that the [skull and] brain suffered trauma which led to skull fractures, bruising of the brain and actual bleeding in the space around the brain. This blood can compress the brain and cause death. The coroner determined that this trauma was most likely caused by an accidental fall backward," Dr. Roshini Raj, an Associate Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone Health, told People.com.

"The head hits something hard and the skull fractures in different places including the orbits (the part of the skull around the eyes) and that causes bleeding which compresses the brain. The force of the hit on the head can also directly bruise and damage the brain."

Saget was a popular standup comic, who also starred on the sitcoms Full House and Fuller House, and hosted America's Funniest Home Videos.

TV // 18 minutes ago
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- AMC Networks has announced it ordered additional seasons of six series for its various streaming and broadcast platforms.
TV // 1 hour ago
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- "Will & Grace" icon Eric McCormack is set to star in Shudder's "Slasher: Ripper" limited series.
TV // 1 hour ago
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Jamie Dornan's six-episode thriller, "The Tourist," is set to debut on HBO Max on March 3.
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Veteran broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper announced on Thursday's edition of the CNN program, "Anderson Cooper 360," that he has welcomed a second son.
TV // 5 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" cast member Chukwudi Iwuji reflects on his time on the HBO Max superhero show, and his character's frustration with Peacemaker (John Cena).
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LVI, "Tall Girl 2,"Big Bug," "Inventing Anna," "Love is Blind," Olympics, "Bel Air" and "Dollface" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Actor Taylor Lautner turns 30 and singer Sheryl Crow turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 11.
Movies // 17 hours ago
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced Thursday that B.J. Novak's dark comedy thriller, 'Vengeance," will premiere in theaters on July 29.
Music // 17 hours ago
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- In a Super Bowl halftime press conference with Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre said their upcoming hip-hop spotlight in the show is overdue.
TV // 19 hours ago
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- AMC announced the return of "Better Call Saul" for its final season in two parts beginning April 18.
