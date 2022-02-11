CNN's Anderson Cooper welcomes second son

1/5

Anderson Cooper has welcomed a second child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Veteran broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper announced on Thursday's edition of the CNN program, Anderson Cooper 360, that he has welcomed a second son. Cooper, 54, said the child was born via surrogate and is named Sebastian. Advertisement

He added that he is raising the baby with his "best friend and former partner" Benjamin Maisani, who is also in the process of adopting Anderson's 22-month-old son, Wyatt.

"These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt [in 2020,] taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today," Anderson said showing off his family photos.

"He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him."

Cooper said Wyatt calls him "Daddy" and Maisani "Papa."

A happy day for me and my family! https://t.co/VACTPZB4iE— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) February 11, 2022

"We're a family," Cooper said.

He announced in January that he would begin hosting in the spring a new show for CNN+ called Parental Guidance. He described it at the time as a "dive deep on all things parenting."