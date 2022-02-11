Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 10:27 AM

Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike share kiss amid dating rumors

By Annie Martin
Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike share kiss amid dating rumors
Hunter Schafer and her "Euphoria" co-star Dominic Fike appeared to confirm their relationship on Instagram. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Rumored couple Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike share a kiss in a new photo.

The Euphoria co-stars appeared to confirm their relationship Thursday on Instagram.

The photo, which Fike posted on Instagram Stories, shows Fike and Schafer kissing with a dessert in front of them at a restaurant.

"Happy birthday happy birthday," Fike captioned the post. Both stars' birthdays are in December.

Hunter Schafer and her "Euphoria" co-star Dominic Fike appeared to confirm their relationship on Instagram. Photo by dominicfike/Instagram Stories

Schafer and Fike were first linked in January after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. The pair also posed together at the Euphoria Season 2 premiere.

Schafer and Fike play Jules and Elliot on Euphoria, which returned for a second season on HBO in January. The season features a love triangle between Elliot (Fike), Jules (Shafer) and Rue (Zendaya).

Euphoria is created by Sam Levinson and also stars Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira. HBO renewed the series for Season 3 this month.

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," HBO programming EVP Francesca Orsi said.

