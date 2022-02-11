Trending
Feb. 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Taylor Lautner, Sheryl Crow

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Taylor Lautner, Sheryl Crow
Taylor Lautner attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23, 2017. The actor turns 30 on February 11. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Pope Gregory XIV in 1535

-- Englishman Henry Fox Talbot, a developer of photography, in 1800

-- Abolitionist/writer Lydia Maria Child in 1802

-- Inventor Thomas Edison in 1847

-- Boxer Max Baer in 1909

-- Film director Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1909

-- Actor Eva Gabor in 1919

-- King Farouk, Egypt's last monarch, in 1920

-- Actor Leslie Nielsen in 1926

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tina Louise in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor Burt Reynolds in 1936

-- Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega in 1938

-- Songwriter Gerry Goffin in 1939

-- Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes in 1941 (age 81)

-- Jeb Bush, former Florida governor and presidential son and brother, in 1953 (age 69)

-- Singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Jennifer Aniston in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Damian Lewis in 1971 (age 51)

-- Surfer Kelly Slater in 1972 (age 50)

-- Radio host Alex Jones in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Isaiah Mustafa in 1974 (age 48)

-- Singer/guitarist Mike Shinoda in 1977 (age 45)

-- Singer/actor Brandy Norwood in 1979 (age 43)

File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

-- Actor Matthew Lawrence in 1980 (age 42)

-- Singer Kelly Rowland in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Natalie Dormer in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer Aubrey O'Day in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Taylor Lautner in 1992 (age 30)

-- Singer Khalid, born Khalid Donnel Robinson, in 1998 (age 24)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

