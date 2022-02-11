Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 11:21 AM

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Tracy Morgan brings 'great energy' to 'Twins' sequel

By Annie Martin
1/5
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Tracy Morgan brings 'great energy' to 'Twins' sequel
Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed working with Tracy Morgan and Danny DeVito on the "Twins" sequel "Triplets" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger says Tracy Morgan brings "great energy" to the Twins sequel, Triplets.

The 74-year-old actor discussed working with Morgan, 53, and Danny DeVito, 77, on the new movie during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement

Schwarzenegger and DeVito played fraternal twins Julius and Vincent Benedict in Twins, which opened in theaters in 1988. Triplets will see the brothers discover they have a third sibling, portrayed by Morgan.

Schwarzenegger had nothing but praise for Morgan on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Tracy is a fantastic guy," he said. "I met him a few times, and then we got together with this. I mean, he is a fantastic entertainer, great actor, great energy, and he is also the age where we can mainly make him a little older to sell the idea that he's the same age as Danny and me."

Schwarzenegger also said Triplets has a "fantastic" story that was years in the making.

"We've been tinkering around with that story now for 10 years, and then when [original director] Ivan Reitman took charge of it again ... he really got into it and he straightened it out," he said. "We have a straight 10 script. We love the script."

Advertisement

Schwarzenegger confirmed that he and DeVito often prank each other set and recalled a time when DeVito tricked him into smoking marijuana on the set of their 1994 movie Junior. Schwarzenegger said DeVito cooked Italian food during a lunch break and then offered him a cigar.

"I'm smoking it and it was fantastic. We get to the set, we continue on with the scene. I forgot my lines," the star shared.

"Find out then an hour and a half later when I finally started remembering things again that Danny put some marijuana in the front of the cigar," he said. "I was stoned out of my mind."

Triplets will begin filming in the fall.

Read More

Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died 'Ali Wong: Don Wong' trailer shows comedian prep for show Julia Roberts voices love for niece Emma Roberts on her 31st birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'CSI: Vegas': Marg Helgenberger to reprise Catherine Willows in Season 2
TV // 11 minutes ago
'CSI: Vegas': Marg Helgenberger to reprise Catherine Willows in Season 2
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Marg Helgenberger will reprise her "CSI" character Catherine Willows in "CSI: Vegas" Season 2.
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Music // 16 minutes ago
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Tegan and Sara released "Still Jealous," a reworked version of their 2004 album "So Jealous."
Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike share kiss amid dating rumors
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike share kiss amid dating rumors
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Hunter Schafer and her "Euphoria" co-star Dominic Fike appeared to confirm their relationship on Instagram.
'The Practice' alum Marla Sokoloff gives birth to third child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'The Practice' alum Marla Sokoloff gives birth to third child
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Marla Sokoloff, who played Lucy Hatcher on "The Practice," welcomed her third child, daughter Harper Bea.
Julia Roberts voices love for niece Emma Roberts on her 31st birthday
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Julia Roberts voices love for niece Emma Roberts on her 31st birthday
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts posted a tribute to her niece and fellow actress, Emma Roberts, on her 31st birthday.
'Bel-Air' cast explores truth behind the sitcom
TV // 2 hours ago
'Bel-Air' cast explores truth behind the sitcom
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- "Bel-Air" cast members Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Jordan L. Jones, Jimmy Akingbola and Adrian Holmes discuss the dramatic themes of their "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot.
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift recruited Ava Ames and Jack Lewis from their "Everything Has Changed" video for "The Joker and the Queen" remix music video.
'Peacemaker' star Chukwudi Iwuji says his 'spirit will be with the team'
TV // 8 hours ago
'Peacemaker' star Chukwudi Iwuji says his 'spirit will be with the team'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" cast member Chukwudi Iwuji reflects on his time on the HBO Max superhero show, and his character's frustration with Peacemaker (John Cena).
Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida has confirmed a statement by Bob Saget's family revealing the comedian died of a catastrophic head injury last month.
AMC orders more 'My Life is Murder,' 'Kin,' 'Bloodlands'
TV // 3 hours ago
AMC orders more 'My Life is Murder,' 'Kin,' 'Bloodlands'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- AMC Networks has announced it ordered additional seasons of six series for its various streaming and broadcast platforms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to stream this weekend: Super Bowl LVI, 'Bel-Air'
What to stream this weekend: Super Bowl LVI, 'Bel-Air'
Russian skater Kamila Valieva failed drug test; IOC wants suspension in Beijing
Russian skater Kamila Valieva failed drug test; IOC wants suspension in Beijing
Moose eats snow from the hood of Maine woman's car
Moose eats snow from the hood of Maine woman's car
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement