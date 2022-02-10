Trending
Feb. 10, 2022 / 9:10 AM

Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella expecting second child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella expecting second child
Quentin Tarantino (L) and his wife, Daniella Pick, are expecting their second child. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Quentin Tarantino is going to be a dad of two.

The 58-year-old director is expecting his second child with his wife, Daniella Pick.

Tarantino's rep confirmed Pick's pregnancy Wednesday to People. E! News also reported the news.

Tarantino and Pick, the daughter of Israeli singer Svika Pick, met in 2009 while Tarantino was promoting his film Inglorious Basterds in Israel. The couple married in November 2018.

Pick gave birth to her first child with Tarantino, son Leo, in February 2020.

Tarantino denied on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June that he named his son after actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who stars in his films Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

"He's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because just in our hearts, he was our little lion. So he's a lion, that's how we thought about him," he said.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is Tarantino's most recent film and was released in 2019. The director is also known for Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill.

