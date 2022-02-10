Trending
Feb. 10, 2022 / 10:03 AM

'Dr. Who' star Jodie Whittaker expecting second child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jodie Whittaker is pregnant and debuted her baby bump at the Brit Awards in London. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Dr. Who star Jodie Whittaker is going to be a mom of two.

The 39-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, Christian Contreras, People reported Wednesday.

Whittaker's rep confirmed the star's pregnancy to Entertainment Tonight.

"Jodie Whittaker and her husband, Christian Contreras, are expecting their second child together," the rep said.

Whittaker debuted her baby bump at the Brit Awards ceremony Tuesday in London. The actress rested her hand on her belly as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

Whittaker wore a white and orange "beanbag ball dress" designed by Cimone creative director Carli Pearson.

"The beautiful #jodiewhittaker in our custom made beanbag ball dress for #thebritawards2022 @britawardsinc - the dress is all made from end of life materials and was created specifically to incorporate her pregnancy, while allowing Jodie to retain her sense of self," Pearson wrote on Instagram.

"We've worked with Jodie before and love the energy she brings to our pieces... for this occasion, we wanted to make something both structured and yet playful - and this is the result!" she said.

Whittaker and Contreras married in November 2008 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2015, according to Us Weekly.

Whittaker plays the Thirteenth Doctor on the BBC series Doctor Who and will exit the show in the fall.

