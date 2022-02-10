'RHOC's Jen Armstrong says her marriage is in 'way better place'

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County star Jen Armstrong says her marriage to Ryne Holliday is in a "way better place" today.

The television personality gave an update on her marriage during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Armstrong joined RHOC in Season 15 and was made a full-time cast member in Season 16, which premiered in December. She said on WWHL that the show has been "healing" for her marriage.

"It first hurts and then helps," Armstrong said of being on the show. "There's nothing like a microscope and, you know, 40 cameras on your relationship to shake it up."

"We never really had a great relationship with him supporting me emotionally," she added. "So then he's like, 'Oh my gosh. We've never succeeded at this conversation and now we have cameras on it showing that we can't succeed at this conversation.'"

Armstrong said the spotlight on their marriage has been "very healing" and motivated them to change.

"We're pretty good," she said of their status today. "We're in a way better place place, way better."

Armstrong ended by saying Holliday is a great dad and that she believes he is proud of her achievements.

Armstrong and Holliday have three children, Vince, Valor and Cece.

Real Housewives of Orange County also stars Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Noella Bergener. The reality series airs Wednesdays on Bravo.