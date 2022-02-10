Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM

'RHOC's Jen Armstrong says her marriage is in 'way better place'

By Annie Martin

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County star Jen Armstrong says her marriage to Ryne Holliday is in a "way better place" today.

The television personality gave an update on her marriage during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Armstrong joined RHOC in Season 15 and was made a full-time cast member in Season 16, which premiered in December. She said on WWHL that the show has been "healing" for her marriage.

"It first hurts and then helps," Armstrong said of being on the show. "There's nothing like a microscope and, you know, 40 cameras on your relationship to shake it up."

"We never really had a great relationship with him supporting me emotionally," she added. "So then he's like, 'Oh my gosh. We've never succeeded at this conversation and now we have cameras on it showing that we can't succeed at this conversation.'"

Armstrong said the spotlight on their marriage has been "very healing" and motivated them to change.

"We're pretty good," she said of their status today. "We're in a way better place place, way better."

Armstrong ended by saying Holliday is a great dad and that she believes he is proud of her achievements.

Advertisement

Armstrong and Holliday have three children, Vince, Valor and Cece.

Real Housewives of Orange County also stars Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Noella Bergener. The reality series airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

Read More

Heather Dubrow celebrates daughter Kat coming out as lesbian Margaret Josephs on Jennifer Aydin feud: 'We can move forward' Whitney Rose thinks Lisa Barlow wanted hot mic rant to be heard What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Music // 46 seconds ago
ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and other artists are nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Eve gives birth to baby boy: 'Words can't describe this feeling'
Entertainment News // 32 minutes ago
Eve gives birth to baby boy: 'Words can't describe this feeling'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Rapper and actress Eve welcomed her first child, son Wilde Wolf, with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.
'Dr. Who' star Jodie Whittaker expecting second child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Dr. Who' star Jodie Whittaker expecting second child
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker, who plays the Thirteenth Doctor on "Dr. Who," debuted her baby bump at the Brit Awards in London.
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Jurassic World Dominion," a new film starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum, opens in theaters in June.
Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella expecting second child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella expecting second child
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" director Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick, are expecting their second child.
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to premiere on Disney+ May 25
TV // 3 hours ago
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to premiere on Disney+ May 25
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The next "Star Wars" series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 25.
Governors Awards rescheduled for March 25
Movies // 3 hours ago
Governors Awards rescheduled for March 25
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it rescheduled its 12th Governors Awards for March 25.
Season 4 of 'Mayans M.C.' to premiere on April 19
TV // 4 hours ago
Season 4 of 'Mayans M.C.' to premiere on April 19
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- FX has set April 19 as the Season 4 premiere date for its outlaw biker drama, "Mayans M.C."
Katey Sagal, Billy West returning for Hulu's 'Futurama' revival
TV // 4 hours ago
Katey Sagal, Billy West returning for Hulu's 'Futurama' revival
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Hulu has announced plans to air 20 new episodes of the animated sci-fi comedy, "Futurama."
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Tall Girl 2" star Ava Michelle discusses overcoming her insecurities about being 6'2" in real life, and how the Netflix films helped her love herself.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement