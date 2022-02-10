Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Chloe Grace Moretz, Stephanie Beatriz

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- French mathematician Pierre Bouguer in 1698
-- Essayist Charles Lamb in 1775
-- Russian author Boris Pasternak in 1890
-- Entertainer Jimmy Durante in 1893
-- German dramatist Bertolt Brecht in 1898
-- Actor Lon Chaney Jr. in 1906
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Georges Pire in 1910
-- Operatic soprano Leontyne Price in 1927 (age 95)
-- Actor Robert Wagner in 1930 (age 92)
-- Singer Roberta Flack in 1937 (age 85)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Mark Spitz in 1950 (age 72)
-- Golfer Greg Norman in 1955 (age 67)
-- Television commentator/host George Stephanopoulos in 1961 (age 61)
-- Political commentator Glenn Beck in 1964 (age 58)
-- Actor Laura Dern in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Elizabeth Banks in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Stephanie Beatriz in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Uzo Aduba in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Trevante Rhodes in 1990 (age 32)
-- Actor Emma Roberts in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Chloe Grace Moretz in 1997 (age 25)
-- Actor Tiffany Espensen in 1999 (age 23)
-- Actor Yara Shahidi in 2000 (age 22)