Margaret Josephs on Jennifer Aydin feud: 'We can move forward'

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Margaret Josephs thinks she and her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Jennifer Aydin "can move forward" from their feud.

The television personality addressed her future with Aydin during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Josephs and Aydin have clashed throughout the years on RHONJ. Aydin disapproved of Josephs' cheating on her ex-husband and judged Josephs' past experience with sexual harassment, while Josephs brought up Aydin's husband's affair on camera.

On WWHL, Josephs was asked if she thinks she owes Aydin an apology for confronting her about her husband's affair.

"I think that we have to come to some sort of agreement with everything that has happened," she said. "I mean, she had such attacking way about me when things were going on in her own backyard."

Josephs agreed with WWHL host Andy Cohen that "two wrongs don't make a right."

"I think, you know, we can move forward from it, I do," she said. "And you know what? I'm a grownup."

Josephs was asked during a game of "Spill the Positivitea!" to say nice things about Aydin, including what she admires about Aydin and her husband Bill Aydin's relationship.

"They're both great parents. They've gone the distance. They've put, you know, this negative infidelity behind them. They've worked out their issues," she said. "I have a lot of good things to say about them."

Real Housewives of New Jersey is in its 12th season on Bravo. The series also stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider.