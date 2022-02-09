Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 1:01 PM

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West divorce: 'I've chosen myself'

By Annie Martin
1/6
Kim Kardashian on Kanye West divorce: 'I've chosen myself'
Kim Kardashian (L) addressed her split from Kanye West in the March issue of Vogue magazine. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian is opening up about her divorce from her husband, Kanye West.

The 41-year-old television personality and businesswoman addressed her split from West, 44, in the March issue of Vogue magazine.

Advertisement

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple have four children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian and West's split followed West's relocation to Wyoming and his failed presidential run, along with drama on social media.

In the Vogue cover story, Kardashian said she is now prioritizing herself and her own happiness.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," the star said. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

Advertisement

"I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you," she added. "My 40s are about being Team Me. I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy."

Kardashian plans to co-parent with West and support the rapper and fashion designer for the sake of their children.

"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,'" she said. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader no matter what you're personally going through."

West has since started dating model Julia Fox, while Kardashian has been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Kardashian referenced her recent trip to the Bahamas with Davidson in the interview but did not mention the actor and comedian by name.

Advertisement

"I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, 'We're on [expletive] vacation. We haven't been on vacation in a long time.' And then they threw their phones in the ocean," she said. "I was like, 'What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?'"

Davidson referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" in an interview with People this week.

Kardashian and her family came to fame on the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The family will appear on the new Hulu series The Kardashians.

Moments from Kim Kardashian's career

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Julia Fox spends 32nd birthday with Kanye West Margaret Josephs on Jennifer Aydin feud: 'We can move forward' Heather Dubrow celebrates daughter Kat coming out as lesbian What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Spectrum orders Season 2 of 'Joe Pickett'
TV // 25 minutes ago
Spectrum orders Season 2 of 'Joe Pickett'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Spectrum Originals announced Wednesday it has renewed its Wyoming-set crime drama, "Joe Pickett," for a second season.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video
Music // 53 minutes ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a dance performance video for "Lunatic," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Movies // 1 hour ago
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "The Weekend Away," a new thriller based on the Sarah Alderson novel and starring "Gossip Girl" actress Leighton Meester, is coming to Netflix.
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
TV // 1 hour ago
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Millions of people have tuned in to watch Netflix's scintillating true-crime film, "The Tinder Swindler," putting it in the streaming service's Top 10 list in 92 countries this month. Here are five similar documentaries.
Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to stream on Disney+
Movies // 2 hours ago
Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to stream on Disney+
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "West Side Story," a musical drama directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, is coming to Disney+ in March.
'Reno 911! Defunded' coming to Roku on Feb. 25
TV // 2 hours ago
'Reno 911! Defunded' coming to Roku on Feb. 25
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Roku Channel shared a trailer and premiere date for "Reno 911! Defunded," a new "Reno 911!" revival featuring the original cast.
Heather Dubrow celebrates daughter Kat coming out as lesbian
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Heather Dubrow celebrates daughter Kat coming out as lesbian
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow showed her support after her 15-year-old daughter, Kat, came out as lesbian.
'Wheel of Fortune' features back-to-back $100K winners
TV // 3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' features back-to-back $100K winners
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Wheel of Fortune" contestant Mark Baer took home the $100,000 bonus prize a day after Lisa Kramer won the same.
Margaret Josephs on Jennifer Aydin feud: 'We can move forward'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Margaret Josephs on Jennifer Aydin feud: 'We can move forward'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Margaret Josephs addressed her future with her "Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-star Jennifer Aydin.
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Blacklight" seems to think it's deeper than a standard Liam Neeson movie, but don't worry, it still thrills like the best of them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Wendy Williams won't return to talk show this season
Reports: Wendy Williams won't return to talk show this season
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'
Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Carole King, Joe Pesci
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Carole King, Joe Pesci
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement