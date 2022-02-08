Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives birth to second child with Jason Statham

1/5

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (L) welcomed her second child, daughter Isabella James, with her fiancé, actor Jason Statham. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Huntington-Whiteley shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl's crib. The infant's tiny hand can been seen in the photo.

"Isabella James Statham 2.2.22," Huntington-Whiteley captioned the post.

Fellow model Daisy Lowe was among those to congratulate Huntington-Whiteley in the comments.

"Congratulations to you and your gorgeous growing family," Lowe wrote.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 54, confirmed their engagement in January 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Oscar, in June 2017.

Huntington-Whiteley announced her second pregnancy in August 2021. She showed her baby bump in a series of photos on Instagram in January.

Huntington-Whiteley is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, while Statham is an actor known for his roles in The Italian Job, The Transporter, The Expendables and the Fast & the Furious franchises.