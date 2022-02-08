Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 1:11 PM

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives birth to second child with Jason Statham

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives birth to second child with Jason Statham
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (L) welcomed her second child, daughter Isabella James, with her fiancé, actor Jason Statham. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a mom of two.

The 34-year-old model welcomed her second child, daughter Isabella James, with her fiancé, actor Jason Statham, on Feb. 2.

Advertisement

Huntington-Whiteley shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl's crib. The infant's tiny hand can been seen in the photo.

"Isabella James Statham 2.2.22," Huntington-Whiteley captioned the post.

Fellow model Daisy Lowe was among those to congratulate Huntington-Whiteley in the comments.

Advertisement

"Congratulations to you and your gorgeous growing family," Lowe wrote.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 54, confirmed their engagement in January 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Oscar, in June 2017.

Huntington-Whiteley announced her second pregnancy in August 2021. She showed her baby bump in a series of photos on Instagram in January.

Advertisement

Huntington-Whiteley is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, while Statham is an actor known for his roles in The Italian Job, The Transporter, The Expendables and the Fast & the Furious franchises.

Read More

'On My Block' alum Jessica Marie Garcia gives birth to baby girl 'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick headed for divorce 'FBI' star Missy Peregrym expecting second child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Treasure work on new album in 'Jikjin' documentary trailer
Music // 16 minutes ago
Treasure work on new album in 'Jikjin' documentary trailer
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
'Conversations with Friends' teaser brings Sally Rooney novel to life
TV // 42 minutes ago
'Conversations with Friends' teaser brings Sally Rooney novel to life
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Conversations with Friends," a new drama series starring Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn, is coming to Hulu and BBC Three.
'Nope': Teaser for Jordan Peele film debuts ahead of Super Bowl trailer
Movies // 48 minutes ago
'Nope': Teaser for Jordan Peele film debuts ahead of Super Bowl trailer
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures shared the first footage from "Nope," a new horror film directed by Jordan Peele, ahead of the official trailer.
'Mrs. American Pie': Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern team up on Apple TV+ comedy
TV // 1 hour ago
'Mrs. American Pie': Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern team up on Apple TV+ comedy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Kristen Wiig will star in "Mrs. American Pie," a new Apple TV+ series executive produced by Laura Dern.
'Sunny': Rashida Jones to star in Apple TV+ dark comedy
TV // 2 hours ago
'Sunny': Rashida Jones to star in Apple TV+ dark comedy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Sunny," a new series based on the Colin O'Sullivan book "Dark Manual" and starring Rashida Jones, is coming to Apple TV+.
Jennifer Coolidge recalls getting seasick during 'White Lotus' boat scene
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jennifer Coolidge recalls getting seasick during 'White Lotus' boat scene
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Jennifer Coolidge shared details from filming "The White Lotus" eulogy scene during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo join Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo join Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Glee" alum Jane Lynch and stage legend Ramin Karimloo are set to co-star with Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl."
'On My Block' alum Jessica Marie Garcia gives birth to baby girl
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'On My Block' alum Jessica Marie Garcia gives birth to baby girl
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Jessica Marie Garcia, an actress who starred on "Liv and Maddie," "How to Get Away with Murder" and "On My Block," welcomed her first child, daughter Selena Grey.
'Sulphur Springs' will be back for Season 3
TV // 3 hours ago
'Sulphur Springs' will be back for Season 3
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Disney has renewed its family adventure series, "Secrets of Sulphur Springs," for a third season.
'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick headed for divorce
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick headed for divorce
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Chris Larangeira filed for divorce from "Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick after two years of marriage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'
Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'
'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick headed for divorce
'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick headed for divorce
Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' leads with 12 Oscar nominations
Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' leads with 12 Oscar nominations
'Pretty Little Liars' alum Shay Mitchell expecting second child
'Pretty Little Liars' alum Shay Mitchell expecting second child
Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case
Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement