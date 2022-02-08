Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: John Williams, Robert Klein

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: John Williams, Robert Klein
John Williams attends the premiere of "The BFG" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 21, 2016. The composer turns 90 on February 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Civil War-era U.S. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman in 1820

-- Pioneer science fiction writer Jules Verne in 1828

-- Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, who devised the periodic table, in 1834

-- Author Kate Chopin in 1850

-- Actor Edith Evans in 1888

-- Chester Carlson, inventor of the Xerox copying process, in 1906

-- Actor Lana Turner in 1921

-- Actor Audrey Meadows in 1922

-- Actor Jack Lemmon in 1925

UPI File Photo

-- Actor James Dean in 1931

-- Oscar-winning composer/conductor John Williams in 1932 (age 90)

-- Television journalist Ted Koppel in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Nick Nolte in 1941 (age 81)

-- Folk singer Tom Rush in 1941 (age 81)

-- Comedian Robert Klein in 1942 (age 80)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Singer Ron Tyson in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Brooke Adams in 1949 (age 73)

Advertisement

-- Actor Mary Steenburgen in 1953 (age 69)

-- Author John Grisham in 1955 (age 67)

-- Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III in 1960 (age 62)

-- Rock vocalist Vince Neil in 1961 (age 61)

File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI

-- Actor Gary Coleman in 1968

-- Actor Mary McCormack in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Seth Green in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall in 1977 (age 45)

-- Comedian Cecily Strong in 1984 (age 38)

-- Surfer Bethany Hamilton in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Kathryn Newton in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

Blackpink's 'How You Like That' dance video passes 1B views on YouTube
Music // 13 hours ago
Blackpink's 'How You Like That' dance video passes 1B views on YouTube
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their dance performance video for "How You Like That" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer to air during Super Bowl LVI
TV // 14 hours ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer to air during Super Bowl LVI
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon will give a first look at "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series Sunday during Super Bowl LVI.
Kimberly Stewart engaged to producer Jesse Shapira: 'Forever'
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Kimberly Stewart engaged to producer Jesse Shapira: 'Forever'
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Kimberly Stewart, a television personality and the daughter of singer Rod Stewart, announced her engagement to producer Jesse Shapira.
'Vikings: Valhalla' trailer: Sam Corlett, Leo Sutter prepare for war
TV // 15 hours ago
'Vikings: Valhalla' trailer: Sam Corlett, Leo Sutter prepare for war
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Vikings: Valhalla," a sequel series to "Vikings" starring Sam Corlett, Leo Sutter and Frida Gustavsson, is coming to Netflix in February.
Ringo Starr to kick off All Starr Band tour in May
Music // 15 hours ago
Ringo Starr to kick off All Starr Band tour in May
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will perform across North America on a new tour in 2022, the 81-year-old singer and musician announced on Monday.
Whitney Rose thinks Lisa Barlow wanted hot mic rant to be heard
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Whitney Rose thinks Lisa Barlow wanted hot mic rant to be heard
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Whitney Rose weighed in on Lisa Barlow's outburst about Meredith Marks.
'FBI' star Missy Peregrym expecting second child
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'FBI' star Missy Peregrym expecting second child
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Missy Peregrym, who plays Maggie Bell on "FBI," is expecting her second child with her husband, Tom Oakley.
'Cheaper by the Dozen' trailer: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff star in Disney+ remake
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Cheaper by the Dozen' trailer: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff star in Disney+ remake
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ shared a trailer and poster for "Cheaper by the Dozen" starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.
Lisa Vanderpump 'on road to recovery' after surgery on broken leg
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Lisa Vanderpump 'on road to recovery' after surgery on broken leg
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Vanderpump gave an update after fracturing her leg in a horseback riding accident.
The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
Music // 17 hours ago
The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Who will perform across North America on "The Who Hits Back" tour in 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joanna Garcia Swisher: 'Sweet Magnolias' character 'going to have a lot of gray hair'
Joanna Garcia Swisher: 'Sweet Magnolias' character 'going to have a lot of gray hair'
Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case
Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
'FBI' star Missy Peregrym expecting second child
'FBI' star Missy Peregrym expecting second child
Joanne Froggatt: 'Angela Black' explores serious issue in Hitchcockian-style thriller
Joanne Froggatt: 'Angela Black' explores serious issue in Hitchcockian-style thriller
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement