Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: John Williams, Robert Klein

John Williams attends the premiere of "The BFG" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 21, 2016. The composer turns 90 on February 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- Civil War-era U.S. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman in 1820

-- Pioneer science fiction writer Jules Verne in 1828

-- Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, who devised the periodic table, in 1834

-- Author Kate Chopin in 1850

-- Actor Edith Evans in 1888

-- Chester Carlson, inventor of the Xerox copying process, in 1906

-- Actor Lana Turner in 1921

-- Actor Audrey Meadows in 1922

-- Actor Jack Lemmon in 1925

-- Actor James Dean in 1931

-- Oscar-winning composer/conductor John Williams in 1932 (age 90)

-- Television journalist Ted Koppel in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Nick Nolte in 1941 (age 81)

-- Folk singer Tom Rush in 1941 (age 81)

-- Comedian Robert Klein in 1942 (age 80)

-- Singer Ron Tyson in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Brooke Adams in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Mary Steenburgen in 1953 (age 69)

-- Author John Grisham in 1955 (age 67)

-- Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III in 1960 (age 62)

-- Rock vocalist Vince Neil in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Gary Coleman in 1968

-- Actor Mary McCormack in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Seth Green in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall in 1977 (age 45)

-- Comedian Cecily Strong in 1984 (age 38)

-- Surfer Bethany Hamilton in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Kathryn Newton in 1997 (age 25)