Feb. 8, 2022 / 9:39 AM

'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick headed for divorce

By Annie Martin
Chris Larangeira (R) filed for divorce from "Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick after two years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is headed for divorce.

Pivarnick's husband, Chris Larangeira, filed for divorce Jan. 20 in Monmouth County, N.J., after two years of marriage, Page Six reported Monday.

Larangeira cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split, according to People.

E! News said Pivarnick has yet to respond to the filing, which remains active.

Pivarnick and Larangeira married in November 2019. Pivarnick previously filed for divorce in January 2021 but the case was dismissed in September.

Pivarnick had discussed the issues in her marriage in an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation that aired in June, saying her sex life with Larangeira was "nonexistent."

"I'm not perfect by any means," she added. "I'm not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it to you? He won't ever admit that he's wrong."

Pivarnick told Page Six in January that she was fighting to save her marriage.

"I said to myself, 'I am not going to get divorced. I am going to try everything that I can in my power to save my marriage, no matter what it is," she said at the time.

Pivarnick came to fame on the MTV reality series Jersey Shore and now stars on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The series returned for a fifth season in January.

