Whitney Rose thinks Lisa Barlow wanted hot mic rant to be heard

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Whitney Rose thinks her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Lisa Barlow meant for her hot mic rant to be heard.

Rose weighed in on Barlow's outburst about Meredith Marks during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The Jan. 30 episode of RHOSLC featured audio of Barlow implying that Marks cheats on her husband, Seth Marks, and saying that Marks has slept with "half of New York." Barlow also questioned why Seth Marks changes jobs "every five minutes" and claimed the couple don't own their house.

When asked for her thoughts on Barlow's hot mic moment, Rose responded, "Is it really a hot mic? Because there's a producer in the room." Rose then said she believes Barlow meant for her comments to be heard.

"I think she lost her cool, but at some level she's obviously been thinking that for a very long time and it finally came out," she added.

Marks herself reacted to Barlow's rant on WWHL last week.

"When Lisa apologized to me later on, she told me that somebody told her that I said her house was ugly and that's why she felt that tirade was justified," Marks said. "I don't really understand that, that seems quite vapid to me."

"This level of hate is far beyond anything I could have ever imagined, and the lies that she's spewing are just, like, incomprehensible," she added.

On Sunday's WWHL, Rose also rated her RHOSLC co-star Jen Shah's loyalty as a friend.

"I'm going to get in so much trouble Andy, but she's probably a five," Rose told WWHL host Andy Cohen.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in its second season on Bravo. The series also stars Mary Cosby and Heather Gay.