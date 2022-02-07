Lisa Vanderpump 'on road to recovery' after surgery on broken leg

Lisa Vanderpump gave an update after fracturing her leg in a horseback riding accident. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Lisa Vanderpump is recovering after having surgery on her broken leg. The 61-year-old television personality gave an update Sunday after fracturing her leg in a horseback riding accident last week. Advertisement

Vanderpump shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram showing bouquets of flowers she received from well-wishers.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery! 4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!" she captioned the post.

Real Housewives of New York star Heather Dubrow was among those to wish Vanderpump well in the comments.

"Get well soon!!!" Dubrow wrote alongside several heart emojis.

Vanderpump was riding her horse Jan. 30 at The Paddock in Los Angeles when the horse got spooked, reared up and bucked her off, according to TMZ. Sources said Vanderpump flew over the horse's head and landed on her back.

Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, told TMZ last week that he expects Vanderpump's recovery to take about eight to 10 weeks.

Todd also said he believes Vanderpump's horseback riding days are over.

Vanderpump stars on the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules. She previously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.