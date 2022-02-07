Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 9:33 AM

Lisa Vanderpump 'on road to recovery' after surgery on broken leg

By Annie Martin
Lisa Vanderpump 'on road to recovery' after surgery on broken leg
Lisa Vanderpump gave an update after fracturing her leg in a horseback riding accident. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Lisa Vanderpump is recovering after having surgery on her broken leg.

The 61-year-old television personality gave an update Sunday after fracturing her leg in a horseback riding accident last week.

Advertisement

Vanderpump shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram showing bouquets of flowers she received from well-wishers.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery! 4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!" she captioned the post.

Real Housewives of New York star Heather Dubrow was among those to wish Vanderpump well in the comments.

Advertisement

"Get well soon!!!" Dubrow wrote alongside several heart emojis.

Vanderpump was riding her horse Jan. 30 at The Paddock in Los Angeles when the horse got spooked, reared up and bucked her off, according to TMZ. Sources said Vanderpump flew over the horse's head and landed on her back.

Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, told TMZ last week that he expects Vanderpump's recovery to take about eight to 10 weeks.

Todd also said he believes Vanderpump's horseback riding days are over.

Vanderpump stars on the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules. She previously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Read More

Larsa Pippen says she once got $200K payout on OnlyFans Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation Alexia Echevarria says Todd Nepola, son Peter Rosello are in a 'great place' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
Music // 54 minutes ago
The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Who will perform across North America on "The Who Hits Back" tour in 2022.
Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Death on the Nile" is even better than Kenneth Branagh's "Murder on the Orient Express" and delves a tad deeper into his Hercule Poirot character.
Nat Geo, Disney+ working on Anne Frank limited series
TV // 1 hour ago
Nat Geo, Disney+ working on Anne Frank limited series
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ said it plans to air "A Small Light," a new seven-part series about Anne Frank, the teen whose diary helped generations understand the horrors of the Holocaust.
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott welcome second child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott welcome second child
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have welcomed their second child.
Joanne Froggatt: 'Angela Black' explores serious issue in Hitchcockian-style thriller
TV // 6 hours ago
Joanne Froggatt: 'Angela Black' explores serious issue in Hitchcockian-style thriller
NEW YORK, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Joanne Froggatt says the cast and crew of her psychological thriller, "Angela Black," made her feel protected as she explored the dark places necessary to play a wealthy married mother and domestic violence victim.
Joanna Garcia Swisher: 'Sweet Magnolias' character 'going to have a lot of gray hair'
TV // 7 hours ago
Joanna Garcia Swisher: 'Sweet Magnolias' character 'going to have a lot of gray hair'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Sweet Magnolias" star Joanna Garcia Swisher discusses some of the stressful developments for her character in Season 2. [SPOILERS!]
Famous birthdays for Feb. 7: Garth Brooks, Eddie Izzard
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 7: Garth Brooks, Eddie Izzard
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Country singer Garth Brooks turns 60 and actor Eddie Izzard turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 7.
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- "Diana the Musical" leads the 2022 field with nine Razzie Award nominations, including nods for Worst Picture, Actor and Actress.
'Jackass Forever' tops the North American box office with $23.5M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Jackass Forever' tops the North American box office with $23.5M
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- "Jackass Forever" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23.5 million in receipts this weekend in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Bill Murray makes incredible shot in PGA Tour viral video
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Bill Murray makes incredible shot in PGA Tour viral video
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- "Caddyshack" icon Bill Murray sank a golf ball without looking at the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Awkwafina responds to criticism of 'blaccent'
Awkwafina responds to criticism of 'blaccent'
Bill Murray makes incredible shot in PGA Tour viral video
Bill Murray makes incredible shot in PGA Tour viral video
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
Joanna Garcia Swisher: 'Sweet Magnolias' character 'going to have a lot of gray hair'
Joanna Garcia Swisher: 'Sweet Magnolias' character 'going to have a lot of gray hair'
'Jackass Forever' tops the North American box office with $23.5M
'Jackass Forever' tops the North American box office with $23.5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement