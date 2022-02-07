Advertisement
Feb. 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 7: Garth Brooks, Eddie Izzard

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Feb. 7: Garth Brooks, Eddie Izzard
Garth Brooks sings "Amazing Grace" during the 59th presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2020. The singer turns 60 on February 7. File Photo by Patrick SemanskyUPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- English statesman/writer Thomas More in 1478

-- Farm equipment manufacturer John Deere in 1804

-- English novelist Charles Dickens in 1812

-- Author Laura Ingalls Wilder in 1867

-- Novelist Sinclair Lewis in 1885

-- Ragtime composer/pianist Eubie Blake in 1887

-- Army Cpl. Desmond Doss, the only conscientious object to receive the Medal of Honor, and subject of Hacksaw Ridge, in 1919

-- Writer Gay Talese in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor Pete Postlethwaite in 1946

-- Actor Miguel Ferrer in 1955

-- Comedian Emo Philips in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor James Spader in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Eddie Izzard in 1962 (age 60)

-- Country singer Garth Brooks in 1962 (age 60)

-- Comedian Chris Rock in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Essence Atkins in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Ashton Kutcher in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Deborah Ann Woll in 1985 (age 37)

