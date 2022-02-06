Bill Murray makes incredible shot in PGA Tour viral video

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Caddyshack icon Bill Murray sank a golf ball without looking at the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend.
Video of the behind-the-back putt was posted on Twitter by the PGA Tour late Saturday afternoon.
It has already gotten 2.5 million views.
The Hollywood Reporter noted avid golfer Murray, 71, is a fixture at the annual tournament and popular with fans.
Other celebrities who played this weekend include Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts and rapper ScHoolboy Q.