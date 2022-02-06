Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 6, 2022 / 2:19 PM

Bill Murray makes incredible shot in PGA Tour viral video

By Karen Butler
Bill Murray arrives for American Film Institute's 46th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala to actor George Clooney in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Caddyshack icon Bill Murray sank a golf ball without looking at the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend.

Video of the behind-the-back putt was posted on Twitter by the PGA Tour late Saturday afternoon.

It has already gotten 2.5 million views.

The Hollywood Reporter noted avid golfer Murray, 71, is a fixture at the annual tournament and popular with fans.

Other celebrities who played this weekend include Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts and rapper ScHoolboy Q.

