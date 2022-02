Famous birthdays for Feb. 6: Alice Eve, Axl Rose

1/2

Alice Eve attends the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. The actor turns 40 on February 6. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 06 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- England's Queen Anne in 1665

-- Statesman Aaron Burr in 1756

-- Baseball great George Herman "Babe" Ruth in 1895

-- Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1911

-- Eva Braun, mistress of Adolf Hitler, in 1912

-- Actor Zsa Zsa Gabor in 1917

-- Actor Patrick Macnee in 1922

-- Actor Rip Torn in 1931

-- Actor Mamie Van Doren in 1931 (age 91)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- French film director Francois Truffaut in 1932

-- Actor Mike Farrell in 1939 (age 83)

-- TV newsman Tom Brokaw in 1940 (age 82)

-- Handgun control activist Sarah Brady in 1942

-- Singer Fabian Forte in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Michael Tucker in 1945 (age 77)

-- Jamaican reggae singer/songwriter Bob Marley in 1945

-- Singer Natalie Cole in 1950

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Kevin Whately in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor/director Robert Townsend in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Kathy Najimy in 1957 (age 65)

-- Singer W. Axl Rose in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

-- Singer Gordon Downie in 1964

-- Singer Rick Astley in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Brian Stepanek in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Alice Eve in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Crystal Reed in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Dane DeHaan in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Dominic Sherwood in 1990 (age 32)

-- Singer Tinashe Kachingwe in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Charlie Heaton in 1994 (age 28)