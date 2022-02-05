Trending
Feb. 5, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 5: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Roger Staubach

By UPI Staff
1/3
Jennifer Jason Leigh attends the premiere of "Annihilation" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on February 13, 2018. The actor turns 60 on February 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 05 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Former British Prime Minister Robert Peel, founder of the London Police Force, in 1788

-- Scotsman John Dunlop, inventor of the pneumatic tire, in 1840

-- French automotive pioneer Andre Citroen in 1878

-- U.S. statesman Adlai E. Stevenson in 1900

-- Actor John Carradine in 1906

-- Novelist William Burroughs in 1914

-- Comedian/actor Red Buttons in 1919

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Henry "Hank" Aaron in 1934

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

-- Hockey commentator Don Cherry in 1934 (age 88)

-- Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn in 1939 (age 83)

-- Swiss artist H.R. Giger in 1940

-- Television writer and producer Stephen J. Cannell in 1941

-- Heisman Trophy winner/football Hall of Fame member Roger Staubach in 1942 (age 80)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Film director Michael Mann in 1943 (age 79)

-- Musician Al Kooper in 1944 (age 78)

-- Race car driver Darrell Waltrip in 1947 (age 75)

-- Writer/comedian Christopher Guest in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Barbara Hershey in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Tom Wilkinson in 1948 (age 74)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tim Meadows in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Laura Linney in 1964 (age 58)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Jose Maria Olazabal in 1966 (age 56)

-- Singer Bobby Brown in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Michael Sheen in 1969 (age 53)

-- Country music singer Sara Evans in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Nora Zehetner in 1981 (age 41)

-- Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Darren Criss in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Henry Golding in 1987 (age 35)

-- Brazilian soccer star Neymar in 1992 (age 30)

-- Trayvon Martin, unarmed teen fatally shot by a neighbor who was acquitted after claiming self defense, in 1995

File Photo

