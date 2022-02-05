Awkwafina responds to criticism of 'blaccent'

Awkwafina attends the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California in 2020. The star responded to criticism that she was culturally appropriating African American culture in her speech patterns and vernacular on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The actress and comedian Awkwafina took to Twitter for the first time in two years on Saturday to address criticism of her use of African-American Vernacular English, or a "blaccent." In a lengthy letter posted to the social media platform, the Asian-American performer said that "linguistic acculturation, immigrant acculturation, and the inevitable passage of globalized internet slang all play a factor in the fine line between offense and pop culture." Advertisement

"The African American community ... is a group that is disproportionately affected by institutionalized policies and law enforcement policies -- all the while having historically and routinely seen their culture stolen, exploited and appropriated by the *dominant* culture for monetary gain without acknowledgment nor respect for where those roots come from," she wrote.

Awkafina, whose given name is Nora Lum, comes from an immigrant background and has starred in films including Crazy Rich Asians and the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

She said that she carved her identity out of television and movies, childhood acquaintances and an "undying love and respect for hip hop."

"I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them," Awkwafina wrote. "To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was."

In a follow-up tweet, she said she would be leaving "the ingrown toenail that is Twitter" until 2024 but will remain on other social media platforms.

Her statement drew widespread criticism on Twitter, where journalists, activists and organizations said that her statement did not include an apology for appropriating Black culture. Her post received far more critical comments and retweets than it did likes.

All these words and not one apology. Awkwafina could have just said: "You were right. I did use a blaccent to make a name for myself and that was wrong. I wholeheartedly apologize, and I'll do better from now on." https://t.co/3CDsw962B7— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 5, 2022

Critics also pointed out that Awkwafina had chosen to put out the statement during February, which is Black History Month.

Awkwafina has previously been asked about her use of AAVE and Black speaking patterns in previous interviews. While doing press for Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, she said she was "open to the conversation."

"It really is something that I think is a little bit multifaceted and layered," she said.