What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and TV shows that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Through My Window' -- Netflix

The Spanish teenage romance movie, based on Ariana Godoy's Wattpad books, will premiere on Friday, starring Claara Galle and Julio Pena. Galle stars as Raquel, who has had a longtime crush on her neighbor, Pena's Ares, who she secretly watches but has never spoken to. She hopes to get Ares to fall in love with her. Eric Masip, Hugo Arbues, Guillermo Iasheras and Natalia Azahara Daniela will co-star in the movie.

'Book of Love' -- Prime Video

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the new romance movie premiering on Friday tells the story of an failing English novelist Henry (Jason Sudeikis), who becomes a success in Mexico after Spanish translator Maria (Veronica Echegui) rewrites his book it with spicy eroticism, according to a Prime Video synopsis. The opposites attract while traveling together on a book tour.

TV

'Reacher' -- Prime Video

The new thriller series based on Lee Child's action-drama books will premiere on Friday. Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, who like the protagonist in Child's books, is a former military police officer and nomad who helps people as he travels across the United States. The series features Reacher as he arrives in a rural town just after dead body is discovered, and the police arrest him for murder, but later realize they need his help solving the case.

'Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy' -- Prime Video

A three-episode docuseries telling the story of Guy Torry's launch of the all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store in the aftermath of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, premieres Friday. The series features comedians and celebrities, such as Anthony Anderson, Nick Cannon, Steve Harvey, Tiffany Haddish, Regina King, Cedric the Entertainer and Jay Pharoah.

'Suspicion' -- Apple TV+

The new series, starring Uma Thurman as American media mogul Katherine Newman, premieres Friday. It follows several London strangers -- including Georgina Campbell, Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge and Tom Rhys Harries -- who are identified as the masked suspects in the high-profile kidnapping of Newman's son.

Olympics -- NBC

The Olympics will air its Opening Ceremony starting at 6 a.m. Friday. Saturday's programming will feature freestyle skiing, men's moguls final at 7:40 a.m., women's single skating short program at 8:30 p.m. and men's single skating at 10:50 p.m. and alpine skiing at 10 p.m. Sunday's programming will feature team event, pair skating, and free skating starting at 8:15 p.m., alpine skiing at 9:15 p.m. and women's single skating starting at 10:35 p.m.

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2 -- Netflix

Season 2 featuring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley as best friends Maddie (Elliott), Dana Sue (Swisher) and Helen (Headley), will start streaming on Friday. In the second season, Sue is torn between Jeremy {Chase Anderson) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn), as Maddie gets closer to Cal (Justin Bruening) and Helen explores her feelings for Erik (Dion Johnstone). They will also find out who was in the car the night of accident in the Season 1 finale.

'Rick and Morty' Season 5 -- Hulu and HBO Max

Season 5 of the animated science fiction series will see super scientist Rick and his grandson Morty set off on new adventures, starting on Saturday. The series, executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys), is about a "sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe," a Hulu synopsis shows.