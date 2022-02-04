Trending
Feb. 4, 2022 / 11:07 AM

'You're Wrong About,' 'Scam Goddess' win at iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

By Annie Martin
Will Ferrell (L), pictured with Viveca Paulin Ferrell, kicked off the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- You're Wrong About won big at the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

The podcast, hosted by Sarah Marshall, won Podcast of the Year during the virtual awards show Thursday.

You're Wrong About is a history podcast that follows Marshall as she reconsiders a person or event that's been miscast in the public imagination.

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell kicked off the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards with an opening featuring his sons Mattias and Magnus Ferrell. Brian Baumgartner, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, and Miles Gray also performed skits.

In addition, Dua Lipa, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, Martha Stewart, Paris Hilton and other celebrities presented awards and made appearances.

TV producer Shonda Rhimes presented the Best Crime Podcast award to Scam Goddess, hosted by Laci Mosley.

"As a Black woman especially, it is overwhelming to know that people hear me and care about what I have to say because that is something that is not very typical," Mosley said in her acceptance speech.

Nicole Byer of Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer won Best Overall Host - Female, while Sam Sanders of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders took home Best Overall Host - Male.

Other winners included:

SmartLess, Best Comedy Podcast

Throughline, Best History Podcast

Song Exploder, Best Music Podcast

The Daily, Best News Podcast

Bridgewater, Best Fiction Podcast

The Bill Simmons Podcast, Best Sports Podcast

Ologies with Alie Ward, Best Science Podcast

Pod Save America, Best Political Podcast.

Descript received the Innovator Icon Award, while Force Multiplier was honored with the Social Impact Icon Award. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark took home the Audible Audio Pioneer Icon Award.

