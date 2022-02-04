Trending
Feb. 4, 2022 / 9:18 AM

Nicki Minaj explains her return to music on 'Late Late Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Nicki Minaj explains her return to music on 'Late Late Show'
Nicki Minaj appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" ahead of the release of "Do We Have a Problem," her first new single in nearly two years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj is back with new music.

The 39-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Do We Have a Problem" with Lil Baby on Friday.

"Do We Have a Problem" marks Minaj's first new song in nearly two years.

Minaj explained her return to music in an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden ahead of the song's release. She confirmed that she still gets nervous when releasing a new song.

"I get nervous every single time, because you want the people to like what you do," the star said. "You know, we wouldn't be doing it if we didn't want approval from our fans. So yeah, you have to wait until it comes out to see if they love it, so yes, I still get nervous."

Minaj had announced her retirement from music in 2019. She said on The Late Late Show that she stepped away from music due to the industry.

"Well, I think it wasn't that I stopped loving music, I feel like I stopped loving the music business, you know, for a little bit," the rapper said.

"I realized that it is in my power to navigate the industry the way I want to, and I think I was giving other people and other entities the power over how my career was being navigated. And now I'm not doing that," she added. "I choose now to enjoy every moment of everything I am doing."

In addition, Minaj said motherhood has changed her outlook in life. Minaj has a 16-month-old son with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

"I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, see more good in the universe," the star said. "Makes you a little bit more of a forgiving person -- not that you forgive people and you want everybody around you, because I have forgiven people recently and not necessarily wanted them in my space."

"When I look at my son, I am reminded that I am so blessed," she added. "We are so blessed, y'all. Because I realize so many women, this is their dream -- their dream is to have a child. Not everybody gets that blessing, so when you have a little baby you are reminded everyday -- thank you, God, thank you for this little gift."

On The Late Late Show, Minaj also did an impression of fellow recording artist Adele.

Minaj confirmed that a new album is coming "before the summertime." She last released the album Queen in August 2018.

