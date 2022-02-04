Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 4, 2022 / 9:36 AM

'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas celebrates birth of second child

By Annie Martin
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas celebrates birth of second child
Mark Cuevas and his fiancée, Aubrey Rainey, welcomed their second child, a son, nearly two months early. Photo by aubreyrainey_/Instagram

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Love is Blind alum Mark Cuevas is a dad of two.

The television personality welcomed his second child, a son, with his fiancée, Aubrey Rainey, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Rainey gave birth nearly two months early. She initially said on Instagram Stories that she gave birth at 35 weeks and 6 days, but later clarified that she meant 32 weeks and 5 days.

Cuevas shared news of the birth on Instagram Stories.

"We have brought our new baby boy into the world. Because he is a premie, he is going to the NICU right now," he said. "I'll keep everybody updated, but thank you so much for the prayers, the love. She did amazing."

Rainey confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Baby boy is here! He is doing great! Thank you to all of you for the prayers & sweet messages! We did it @markanthonycuevas_!" Rainey wrote.

"Feeling so beyond blessed and grateful for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and soon to be husband," she added.

Cuevas and Rainey also have a 9-month-old son, Ace Anthony. The couple announced in October that they were expecting their second child.

Advertisement

Cuevas and Rainey got engaged in October 2020 amid Rainey's first pregnancy.

Cuevas previously starred in the first season of the Netflix dating reality series Love is Blind, where he got engaged to Jessica Batten.

Read More

'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love 'Love is Blind' Season 2 teaser hints at 'shocking' new moments Nicki Minaj explains her return to music on 'Late Late Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz expecting second child
Entertainment News // 13 minutes ago
'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz expecting second child
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen in the "Twilight" movies, is expecting his second child with his wife, Brittany Lutz.
Nicki Minaj explains her return to music on 'Late Late Show'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Nicki Minaj explains her return to music on 'Late Late Show'
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" ahead of the release of "Do We Have a Problem," her first new single in nearly two years.
'Presumed Innocent' series in the works at Apple TV+
TV // 1 hour ago
'Presumed Innocent' series in the works at Apple TV+
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Writer-producers David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams are collaborating on an Apple TV+ limited series based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel, "Presumed Innocent."
Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Music // 2 hours ago
Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Music icon Dolly Parton has been announced as the host of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Fantasia, Danielle Brooks to star in 'Color Purple' remake
Movies // 2 hours ago
Fantasia, Danielle Brooks to star in 'Color Purple' remake
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey has announced the casting for a new movie musical version of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Color Purple."
What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- "Reacher," "Sweet Magnolias" Season 2, "Suspicion," "Rick and Morty" Season 5, the Olympics and "Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge: 'Suspicion' nightmare could happen to anyone
TV // 7 hours ago
Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge: 'Suspicion' nightmare could happen to anyone
NEW YORK Feb. 4 (UPI) -- "The Big Bang Theory" alum Kunal Nayyar says the most disturbing aspect of his new Apple TV+ techno-thriller, "Suspicion," is how realistic it is.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 4: Clint Black, Hannibal Buress
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 4: Clint Black, Hannibal Buress
Feb. 04 (UPI) -- Singer Clint Black turns 60 and comedian Hannibal Buress turns 39, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 4.
Jamie Foxx, Propagate's 'Million Dollar Wheels' to premiere Feb. 28
TV // 19 hours ago
Jamie Foxx, Propagate's 'Million Dollar Wheels' to premiere Feb. 28
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx has teamed up with Propagate to produce "Million Dollar Wheels" series about celebrity dealers to premiere on Discovery+ on Feb. 28.
'Fortnite' launches Silk Sonic collaboration
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
'Fortnite' launches Silk Sonic collaboration
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Battle royale video game "Fortnite" will feature Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of the music duo Silk Sonic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Larsa Pippen says she once got $200K payout on OnlyFans
Larsa Pippen says she once got $200K payout on OnlyFans
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
Movie review: 'Moonfall' is 'Independence Day' director's greatest hits
Movie review: 'Moonfall' is 'Independence Day' director's greatest hits
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement