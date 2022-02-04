Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 4, 2022 / 10:15 AM

'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz expecting second child

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz expecting second child
Kellan Lutz is expecting his second child with his wife, Brittany Lutz. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Twilight actor Kellan Lutz is going to be a dad of two.

The 36-year-old actor is expecting his second child with his wife, Brittany Lutz.

Advertisement

Lutz shared the news in a video Thursday on Instagram. The video shows Brittany Lutz surprise Lutz with her pregnancy and the couple attending an ultrasound.

"2 under 2 in 2022," Lutz captioned the post. "God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz."

Brittany Lutz also posted the video on her account, writing, "2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!! Some might say we're crazy, we say we're crazy BLESSED."

Advertisement

Actress Spencer Locke and actors Riley Smith and Jerry Ferrara were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"SO SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO!!!!!" Locke wrote.

"Congrats y'all!" Smith added.

"Welcome to the party haha! Congrats you guys!" Ferrara said.

Lutz and his wife married in November 2017. The couple already have a daughter, Ashtyn Lilly, who turns one year old this month.

Lutz played Emmett Cullen in the Twilight movies. He most recently played Ken Crosby in the CBS series FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

Read More

'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas celebrates birth of second child Nicki Minaj explains her return to music on 'Late Late Show' Larsa Pippen says she once got $200K payout on OnlyFans What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas celebrates birth of second child
Entertainment News // 49 minutes ago
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas celebrates birth of second child
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" alum Mark Cuevas and his fiancée, Aubrey Rainey, welcomed their second child, a son, nearly two months early.
Nicki Minaj explains her return to music on 'Late Late Show'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Nicki Minaj explains her return to music on 'Late Late Show'
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" ahead of the release of "Do We Have a Problem," her first new single in nearly two years.
'Presumed Innocent' series in the works at Apple TV+
TV // 1 hour ago
'Presumed Innocent' series in the works at Apple TV+
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Writer-producers David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams are collaborating on an Apple TV+ limited series based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel, "Presumed Innocent."
Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Music // 2 hours ago
Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Music icon Dolly Parton has been announced as the host of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Fantasia, Danielle Brooks to star in 'Color Purple' remake
Movies // 2 hours ago
Fantasia, Danielle Brooks to star in 'Color Purple' remake
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey has announced the casting for a new movie musical version of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Color Purple."
What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- "Reacher," "Sweet Magnolias" Season 2, "Suspicion," "Rick and Morty" Season 5, the Olympics and "Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge: 'Suspicion' nightmare could happen to anyone
TV // 7 hours ago
Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge: 'Suspicion' nightmare could happen to anyone
NEW YORK Feb. 4 (UPI) -- "The Big Bang Theory" alum Kunal Nayyar says the most disturbing aspect of his new Apple TV+ techno-thriller, "Suspicion," is how realistic it is.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 4: Clint Black, Hannibal Buress
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 4: Clint Black, Hannibal Buress
Feb. 04 (UPI) -- Singer Clint Black turns 60 and comedian Hannibal Buress turns 39, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 4.
Jamie Foxx, Propagate's 'Million Dollar Wheels' to premiere Feb. 28
TV // 19 hours ago
Jamie Foxx, Propagate's 'Million Dollar Wheels' to premiere Feb. 28
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx has teamed up with Propagate to produce "Million Dollar Wheels" series about celebrity dealers to premiere on Discovery+ on Feb. 28.
'Fortnite' launches Silk Sonic collaboration
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
'Fortnite' launches Silk Sonic collaboration
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Battle royale video game "Fortnite" will feature Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of the music duo Silk Sonic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Larsa Pippen says she once got $200K payout on OnlyFans
Larsa Pippen says she once got $200K payout on OnlyFans
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
Movie review: 'Moonfall' is 'Independence Day' director's greatest hits
Movie review: 'Moonfall' is 'Independence Day' director's greatest hits
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement