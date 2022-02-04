Famous birthdays for Feb. 4: Clint Black, Hannibal Buress

Feb. 04 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Polish-born American patriot Tadeusz Kosciuszko in 1746
-- French cubist painter Fernand Leger in 1881
-- Aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1902
-- Legendary golfer Byron Nelson in 1912
-- Civil rights activist Rosa Lee Parks in 1913
-- Actor Ida Lupino in 1918
-- Feminist Betty Friedan in 1921
-- Former Argentinian President Isabel Martínez de Perón in 1931 (age 91)
-- Comedian David Brenner in 1936
-- Actor John Schuck in 1940 (age 82)
-- Filmmaker George A. Romero in 1940
-- Former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle in 1947 (age 75)
-- Shock rocker Alice Cooper in 1948 (age 74)
-- Actor Lisa Eichhorn in 1952 (age 70)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Lawrence Taylor in 1959 (age 63)
-- Country singer Clint Black in 1962 (age 60)
-- Hunter Biden, businessman/son of President Joe Biden, in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Gabrielle Anwar in 1970 (age 52)
-- Boxer Oscar de la Hoya in 1973 (age 49)
-- Singer-songwriter Natalia Imbruglia in 1975 (age 47)
-- Singer Gavin DeGraw in 1977 (age 45)
-- Comedian Hannibal Buress in 1983 (age 39)