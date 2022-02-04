Trending
Feb. 4, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 4: Clint Black, Hannibal Buress

By UPI Staff
Clint Black attends the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 19, 2015. The singer turns 60 on February 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 04 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Polish-born American patriot Tadeusz Kosciuszko in 1746

-- French cubist painter Fernand Leger in 1881

-- Aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1902

-- Legendary golfer Byron Nelson in 1912

-- Civil rights activist Rosa Lee Parks in 1913

-- Actor Ida Lupino in 1918

-- Feminist Betty Friedan in 1921

File Photo by Debra Myrent/UPI

-- Former Argentinian President Isabel Martínez de Perón in 1931 (age 91)

-- Comedian David Brenner in 1936

-- Actor John Schuck in 1940 (age 82)

-- Filmmaker George A. Romero in 1940

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI

-- Shock rocker Alice Cooper in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Lisa Eichhorn in 1952 (age 70)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lawrence Taylor in 1959 (age 63)

-- Country singer Clint Black in 1962 (age 60)

-- Hunter Biden, businessman/son of President Joe Biden, in 1970 (age 52)

File Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI

-- Actor Gabrielle Anwar in 1970 (age 52)

-- Boxer Oscar de la Hoya in 1973 (age 49)

-- Singer-songwriter Natalia Imbruglia in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer Gavin DeGraw in 1977 (age 45)

-- Comedian Hannibal Buress in 1983 (age 39)

File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI

