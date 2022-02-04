Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 4, 2022 / 10:48 AM

Dua Lipa says 'Future Nostalgia' tour will feature 'very best' of her music

By Annie Martin
1/5
Dua Lipa says 'Future Nostalgia' tour will feature 'very best' of her music
Dua Lipa discussed her upcoming tour and the success of her album "Future Nostalgia" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa says her Future Nostalgia tour will feature "the very best" of her music.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter discussed the tour and the success of her album Future Nostalgia during Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Advertisement

Lipa released Future Nostalgia in April 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The album was a critical and commercial success and won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Future Nostalgia features several hit singles, including "Don't Start Now," "Physical" and "Levitating," which was the most-streamed song in the United States in 2021.

On The Late Show, Lipa said her plans for the Future Nostalgia tour are now "massively different" due to the success of the album and delays due to COVID.

"Initially when I was meant to go on tour it was only meant to be a month after the album was out, so I just hoped the fans would really quickly learn all the lyrics and come and watch me. This time, I've done a lot of audience research, and so I feel like I know what songs people like," the singer said.

Advertisement

"The Future Nostalgia tour really is the Future Nostalgia tour because it's predominantly songs from the album, whereas I think before, it would have been bits here and there and lots from my first album," she added. "Now it's the perfect combination, the very best of."

Lipa said the album's success has been "mind-blowing."

"It was beyond anything that I could've ever hoped for, and maybe that's the fate that the album was meant to have," she said.

Lipa will launch the Future Nostalgia tour Feb. 9 in Miami. The singer also has plans for a podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, which premieres Feb. 11 on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms. In the show, Lipa and special guests will share tools, tips, recommendations and inspiring stories.

Read More

Nicki Minaj explains her return to music on 'Late Late Show' 'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas celebrates birth of second child 'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz expecting second child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Peacock teases 'Vampire Academy,' 'Bel-Air' in first-look video
TV // 19 minutes ago
Peacock teases 'Vampire Academy,' 'Bel-Air' in first-look video
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- "Vampire Academy," "Bel-Air," "Queer as Folk," "Joe vs Carole," "Last Light," "Pitch Perfect" and other series are coming to Peacock in 2022.
'You're Wrong About,' 'Scam Goddess' win at iHeartRadio Podcast Awards
Entertainment News // 50 minutes ago
'You're Wrong About,' 'Scam Goddess' win at iHeartRadio Podcast Awards
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards honored "You're Wrong About," "Scam Goddess," "SmartLess," "Throughline" and other podcasts.
'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz expecting second child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz expecting second child
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen in the "Twilight" movies, is expecting his second child with his wife, Brittany Lutz.
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas celebrates birth of second child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas celebrates birth of second child
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" alum Mark Cuevas and his fiancée, Aubrey Rainey, welcomed their second child, a son, nearly two months early.
Nicki Minaj explains her return to music on 'Late Late Show'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Nicki Minaj explains her return to music on 'Late Late Show'
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" ahead of the release of "Do We Have a Problem," her first new single in nearly two years.
'Presumed Innocent' series in the works at Apple TV+
TV // 3 hours ago
'Presumed Innocent' series in the works at Apple TV+
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Writer-producers David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams are collaborating on an Apple TV+ limited series based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel, "Presumed Innocent."
Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Music // 4 hours ago
Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Music icon Dolly Parton has been announced as the host of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Fantasia, Danielle Brooks to star in 'Color Purple' remake
Movies // 4 hours ago
Fantasia, Danielle Brooks to star in 'Color Purple' remake
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey has announced the casting for a new movie musical version of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Color Purple."
What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- "Reacher," "Sweet Magnolias" Season 2, "Suspicion," "Rick and Morty" Season 5, the Olympics and "Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge: 'Suspicion' nightmare could happen to anyone
TV // 8 hours ago
Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge: 'Suspicion' nightmare could happen to anyone
NEW YORK Feb. 4 (UPI) -- "The Big Bang Theory" alum Kunal Nayyar says the most disturbing aspect of his new Apple TV+ techno-thriller, "Suspicion," is how realistic it is.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Larsa Pippen says she once got $200K payout on OnlyFans
Larsa Pippen says she once got $200K payout on OnlyFans
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
Movie review: 'Moonfall' is 'Independence Day' director's greatest hits
Movie review: 'Moonfall' is 'Independence Day' director's greatest hits
What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'
What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'
'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement