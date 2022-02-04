Dua Lipa says 'Future Nostalgia' tour will feature 'very best' of her music

1/5

Dua Lipa discussed her upcoming tour and the success of her album "Future Nostalgia" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa says her Future Nostalgia tour will feature "the very best" of her music. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter discussed the tour and the success of her album Future Nostalgia during Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Advertisement

Lipa released Future Nostalgia in April 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The album was a critical and commercial success and won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Future Nostalgia features several hit singles, including "Don't Start Now," "Physical" and "Levitating," which was the most-streamed song in the United States in 2021.

On The Late Show, Lipa said her plans for the Future Nostalgia tour are now "massively different" due to the success of the album and delays due to COVID.

"Initially when I was meant to go on tour it was only meant to be a month after the album was out, so I just hoped the fans would really quickly learn all the lyrics and come and watch me. This time, I've done a lot of audience research, and so I feel like I know what songs people like," the singer said.

"The Future Nostalgia tour really is the Future Nostalgia tour because it's predominantly songs from the album, whereas I think before, it would have been bits here and there and lots from my first album," she added. "Now it's the perfect combination, the very best of."

Lipa said the album's success has been "mind-blowing."

"It was beyond anything that I could've ever hoped for, and maybe that's the fate that the album was meant to have," she said.

Lipa will launch the Future Nostalgia tour Feb. 9 in Miami. The singer also has plans for a podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, which premieres Feb. 11 on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms. In the show, Lipa and special guests will share tools, tips, recommendations and inspiring stories.