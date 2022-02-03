Trending
Feb. 3, 2022 / 10:25 AM

Julia Fox spends 32nd birthday with Kanye West

By Annie Martin
1/4
Julia Fox spends 32nd birthday with Kanye West
Julia Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday with her boyfriend, Kanye West, and their friends in New York. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Julia Fox is celebrating her 32nd birthday.

The model and actress spent the occasion with her boyfriend, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, and their friends in New York.

Fox shared a video on Instagram Stories that showed West embrace her as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake.

Julia Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday with her boyfriend, Kanye West, and their friends in New York. Screenshot via juliafox/Instagram Stories

Friends, including designer Thermal, also posted photos and videos from the celebration on social media.

Page Six said Fox, West and their friends spent the night at Lucien restaurant in Manhattan. West reportedly flew in from California on Wednesday.

"They arrived together, looking very couple-y," a source said. "He was all smiles. Her friends were also there. It was a big group."

Fox and West met in Miami on New Year's Eve in December. Fox discussed their "instant connection" in an interview with Interview magazine in January, and shared how West surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes on their second date.

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," she said.

West split from his wife, television personality Kim Kardashian, in February 2021. West and Kim have four children together, while Fox has a son with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev.

