'Fortnite' launches Silk Sonic collaboration

1/5

Battle royale video game "Fortnite" will feature Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of the music duo Silk Sonic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Fortnite is launching a new collaboration with music duo Silk Sonic. The battle royale video game shared plans Thursday for the "Icon Series" in-game skins, radio station and player tournament inspired by Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. Advertisement

"Icon Radio," a new radio station featuring tracks from Silk Sonic's An Evening with Silk Sonic and other songs, launched in game Thursday. The station is hosted by Bootsy Collins.

The "Silk Sonic Set" outfits will launch Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. EST. The outfits allow players to select Mars or .Paak as the skin for their in-game character.

Players who participate in the Silk Sonic Cup tournament will receive early access to the new outfits and the Silk Sonic Spray. The tournament begins Feb. 7.

"When Fortnite asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, 'Are CGI muscles off the table?' They said 'no.' I said 'deal.' I'll see you on the island," Mars said in a statement.

"When Fortnite agreed to give Bruno CGI muscles, I said, I'm in. He could use the help, so I support it. And it makes me cool. Win, win," .Paak added.

Advertisement Time to soar with @silksonic Find out more about what's coming: https://t.co/xFNrU8tJ2Z— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 3, 2022

.Paak performed a "Spotlight Concert Series" in Fortnite in September 2020, while the "Leave the Door Open" emote inspired by Mars arrived in the game in April 2021.

Silk Sonic released their debut studio album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, in November. The album features the singles "Leave the Door Open," "Skate" and "Smokin Out the Window."