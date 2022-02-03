Trending
Feb. 3, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 3: Isla Fisher, Blythe Danner

By UPI Staff
Isla Fisher attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 46 on February 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 03 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1480

-- German composer Felix Mendelssohn in 1809

-- U.S. journalist Horace Greeley in 1811

-- Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman doctor of medicine, in 1821

-- Poet/novelist Gertrude Stein in 1874

-- Artist Norman Rockwell in 1894

-- Gangster Charles Arthur "Pretty Boy" Floyd in 1904

-- Author James Michener in 1907

-- Comedian Shelley Berman in 1925

-- Actor John Fiedler in 1925

-- Football Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Blythe Danner in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese in 1945 (age 77)

-- Musician Dave Davies in 1947 (age 75)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Morgan Fairchild in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Pamela Franklin in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Nathan Lane in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Thomas Calabro in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Maura Tierney in 1965 (age 57)

-- Professional golfer Retief Goosen in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

-- Joseph "Beau" Biden III, son of President Joe Biden/Delaware attorney general, in 1969

-- Actor Warwick Davis in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Isla Fisher in 1976 (age 46)

-- Singer Daddy Yankee, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Maitland Ward in 1977 (age 45)

-- Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 1978 (age 44)

-- Rapper Sean Kingston in 1990 (age 32)

File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

