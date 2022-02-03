Famous birthdays for Feb. 3: Isla Fisher, Blythe Danner

Feb. 03 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
Feb. 03 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
-- Explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1480
-- German composer Felix Mendelssohn in 1809
-- U.S. journalist Horace Greeley in 1811
-- Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman doctor of medicine, in 1821
-- Poet/novelist Gertrude Stein in 1874
-- Artist Norman Rockwell in 1894
-- Gangster Charles Arthur "Pretty Boy" Floyd in 1904
-- Author James Michener in 1907
-- Comedian Shelley Berman in 1925
-- Actor John Fiedler in 1925
-- Football Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton in 1940 (age 82)
-- Actor Blythe Danner in 1943 (age 79)
-- Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese in 1945 (age 77)
-- Musician Dave Davies in 1947 (age 75)
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo in 1948 (age 74)
-- Actor Morgan Fairchild in 1950 (age 72)
-- Actor Pamela Franklin in 1950 (age 72)
-- Actor Nathan Lane in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor Thomas Calabro in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor Maura Tierney in 1965 (age 57)
-- Professional golfer Retief Goosen in 1969 (age 53)
-- Joseph "Beau" Biden III, son of President Joe Biden/Delaware attorney general, in 1969
-- Actor Warwick Davis in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Isla Fisher in 1976 (age 46)
-- Singer Daddy Yankee, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, in 1977 (age 44)
-- Actor Maitland Ward in 1977 (age 45)
-- Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 1978 (age 44)
-- Rapper Sean Kingston in 1990 (age 32)