Candace Cameron Bure remembers Bob Saget's 'huge' heart on 'Today'

Candace Cameron Bure honored her late "Full House" co-star Bob Saget during an emotional interview on "Today." File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Candace Cameron Bure is looking back on Bob Saget's "huge" heart and caring personality. The 45-year-old actress honored Saget, her late Full House co-star, during Thursday's episode of Today. Advertisement

Saget and Bure played father and daughter Danny Tanner and D.J. Tanner on Full House, which aired for eight seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995. The pair also reprised the roles in the sequel series Fuller House, which ended in 2020 after five seasons.

On Today, Bure said Saget's empathic and "warm and inviting" nature was one of the attributes that made the actor "so special."

"He was so emotionally available all the time. He was really the first person in my life as a man that I saw cry and have those emotions right at the forefront of his conversations," Bure said. "If you were hurting, he would hurt with you. You would see the tears well up in his eyes."

"Bob is a remarkable person and I've never had a friendship like the one I've had with him," she added.

Bure grew emotional as she described how Saget cared about everyone, even people he didn't know well.

"Bob was available and there for everyone that he knew. But Bob was that person who no matter what happened, Bob would drop anything for you in a second, in a heartbeat. You didn't even have to be his best friend for him to do that; that was how huge his heart was," she said.

"I can't believe he's gone forever."@candacecbure, who played Bob Saget's TV daughter on "Full House," opens up about his passing in a candid and emotional interview with @hodakotb. pic.twitter.com/h1DZ6yiFQ7— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2022

Saget died at age 65 in January. Bure, John Stamos and other Full House stars were among those to mourn the actor on social media.

"I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much," Bure tweeted.