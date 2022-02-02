Simon Cowell breaks arm in electric bike crash

1/5

Simon Cowell was hospitalized after injuring himself in his second e-bike accident. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Simon Cowell is recovering after breaking his arm in an electric bike crash. The 62-year-old television personality was hospitalized after injuring himself in his second e-bike crash Thursday in London, TMZ reported Tuesday. Advertisement

Sources told Us Weekly that Cowell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and is "lucky to be alive."

"He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road," the insider said.

People confirmed that Cowell broke his arm. Sources said the star has since returned home from the hospital and is "absolutely fine."

The television personality was spotted wearing a cast during an outing Tuesday in London, according to Page Six.

Cowell previously broke his back in August 2020 while testing an e-bike at his Malibu home.

Cowell is known for creating the reality competition series American Idol, The X Factor and America's Got Talent. He presently serves as a judge on America's Got Talent.