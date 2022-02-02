Trending
Feb. 2, 2022 / 9:23 AM

Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Shia LaBeouf and his estranged wife, Mia Goth, are reportedly expecting their first child together. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Shia LaBeouf is going to be a dad.

The 35-year-old actor is expecting his first child with his estranged wife, Mia Goth.

People reported the news Tuesday after Goth was spotted running errands Friday in Pasadena, Calif.

Goth showed her baby bump in a white shirt and leggings with socks and sandals.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Goth's pregnancy.

LaBeouf and Goth first sparked pregnancy rumors after they were spotted at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in November, according to TMZ. Goth had a small baby bump at the time.

LaBeouf and Goth met on the set of the Lars Von Trier movie Nymphomaniac in 2012 and married in 2016. The couple filed for divorce in September 2018.

"The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," LaBeouf's rep said at the time.

LaBeouf and Goth were spotted wearing their wedding rings in April 2020, causing speculation the couple had reconciled.

