Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Gia Giudice says she was "surprised" by Joe Gorga's reaction during their confrontation.

Gia, the 21-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, discussed her issues with Gorga -- her uncle and Teresa Giudice's brother -- during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Tuesday's RHONJ showed Gia Giudice confront Gorga over his comments about her dad -- Teresa Giudice's ex-husband. Next week's episode will show more of Gia Giudice and Gorga's confrontation.

On WWHL, Gia Giudice said she wasn't fazed by the cameras capturing the fight.

"Honestly, you'll see it next week, his reaction," Gia Giudice said. "I kind of just stayed calm because if I reacted, it wouldn't have really done much."

"I mean, I was a little surprised by the way he reacted towards me and how defensive he was, because bottom of the line, it is my father. So have a little respect," she added.

The RHONJ Season 12 trailer released in December teased the confrontation between Gia Giudice and Gorga.

"She looks at me like I'm the devil," Gorga says of Gia Giudice. "Her father was the devil!"

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice split in 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The divorce came five years after the pair pleaded guilty to fraud. Both Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice served prison sentences.

On WWHL in May, Gorga said Joe Giudice "ruined our entire family."