Feb. 2, 2022 / 12:51 PM

'Bachelor' alum Ashley Iaconetti introduces son Dawson in new photos

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ashley Iaconetti shared the first photos of her baby boy, Dawson, after welcoming the infant with her husband, Jared Haibon. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Ashley Iaconetti is introducing her newborn son, Dawson.

The 33-year-old television personality shared the first photos of her baby boy Tuesday on Instagram after welcoming the infant with her husband and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Jared Haibon, on Monday.

The pictures include photos of Iaconetti and Haibon with Dawson at the hospital.

"Dawson entered the world on a very important day in our family. January 31st is not only my mom's birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago," Iaconetti captioned the post.

Iaconetti gave birth at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia and said she "pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for."

"Right now we're enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we've ever met. Dawson did not get his chill from his parents. He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared," she added. "We love him so much and are feeling so blessed!"

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Raven Gates. Tenley Molzahn and Vanessa Grimaldi were among those to congratulate Iaconetti and Haibon in the comments.

"Oh my gosh he's perfect!" Gates wrote.

"Bawling!!! He's perfection! You guys did it!!!! The best days are ahead! Love you all & congratulations!" Molzahn added.

"Wowwww what a gorgeous bundle of joy!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS," Grimaldi said.

Haibon had announced Dawson's birth Monday on Instagram.

"Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother. He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day," he said at the time.

Iaconetti and Haibon met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2. The couple married in 2019 and announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

Iaconetti previously appeared in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, while Haibon was a contestant in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.

