Feb. 1, 2022 / 6:46 AM / Updated at 7:10 AM

'Walking Dead,' 'Watchmen' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31

By Karen Butler

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Actor Moses J. Moseley has died in Georgia at the age of 31, his manager said.

Moseley was best known for his roles in The Walking Dead, Watchmen, Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies, Joyful Noise, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Internship, Queen of the South, American Soul and Blood Scroll: Horror Stories.

"He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes," Moseley's manager said in a statement to People.com Monday.

"Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business."

TMZ reported Monday that the actor's death of a gunshot wound is being investigated as a suicide.

His body was discovered last week in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge after his family reported him missing and contacted the car-tracking company OnStar because they hadn't heard from him in several days.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley," The Walking Dead Twitter feed said Monday.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Cheslie Kryst arrives at the premiere of "Like A Boss" at SVA Theater in New York City on January 7, 2020. Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, died January 30, 2022 at age 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

